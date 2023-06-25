Victor Wembanyama is expected to be one of the greatest players of his era. The San Antonio Spurs rookie has a style of play that has never been seen before. But if the Martians had the death beam pointed at the earth, would he be someone that people would want in their basketball lineup? Probably not right now, but perhaps he will be an option in the future.

At the 2023 NBA Draft, For The Win asked top prospects which five-man lineup they would choose in a game that would decide the fate of the world. These are the types of thought exercises that people expect Wemby to be in someday. For now, the face of the Spurs provided a lineup with five legends of the game.

Before he officially being picked first overall by the Spurs, Wemby said that his Tune Squad lineup would consist of Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tim Duncan and Shaquille O'Neal.

Victor Wembanyama's all-time starting 5 to save the planet: Stephen Curry

Michael Jordan

LeBron James

Tim Duncan

Shaquille O'Neal (via @ForTheWin) pic.twitter.com/gXTUjl66Lz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 25, 2023

It's hard to assemble a bad lineup when given every single NBA player ever. The Spurs rookie clears this easy bar nonetheless with an interesting assembly of talent. Let's take this really seriously and assess his fictional five-man group.

Wemby's lineup may not be a space-and-pace bunch but Curry provides enough outside shooting for defenses to worry. James would also be helpful, especially if it's the prime Miami Heat version of the King. There’s just no way for the defense to contain any of the five players in Wemby's dream lineup.

Another surefire thing about this lineup is that it would be nearly impossible to score against. Good luck trying to score in the paint or trying to get an offensive rebound. If by some chance you could get an open fast break, LeBron will be waiting to chase you down and swat it away.

All-time greats like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Hakeem Olajuwon, Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are some of the omissions here but it's hard to fault Wemby. His lineup is balanced and features players who are in the conversation of the best ever at their respective positions.

It's also not surprising that Victor Wembanyama chose Duncan, the Spurs legend whom he greatly admires. He had a long career full of great successes with San Antonio. That type of career is what Wemby hopes to accomplish.