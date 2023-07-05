The 2023 NBA Draft came and went with French superstar Victor Wembanyama going to the San Antonio Spurs at No. 1 overall. That selection was never a secret or a surprise after the Spurs won the lottery, and he has already become a household name ahead of his Summer League debut.

Wembanyama, the Spurs' new face of the franchise, sat down with Michelle Beadle for an exclusive interview and he revealed his emotions on draft night besides already knowing he was going to be the top choice.

“When you expect a baby 9 months before, and when he comes in, you still cry…It's a big achievement in my life. It's a dream come true…It's like I was born on draft night. It's a new life.”

Ever since the night of the NBA Draft Lottery, the Spurs and Victor Wembanyama were a match made in heaven, and there was absolutely no way they were going to trade away the top pick.

Still, despite essentially knowing, he still got emotional, and after working hard his whole life, reality set in once Adam Silver called his name.

With Summer League here, Wembanyama is set to make his debut on Friday, July 7, against No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets. The hype is already out of this world for Wembanyama, who is the Rookie of the Year favorite and should immediately become a must-watch player in his first year in the NBA.

Nonetheless, it's neat to see him discuss his feelings on why he got emotional, and it will be interesting to see how his game translates to the NBA.