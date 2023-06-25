Manu Ginobili took part in the now-iconic dinner meeting between highly-touted rookie Victor Wembanyama and a few San Antonio Spurs legends. Joining Manu to welcome Wemby to San Antonio were head coach Gregg Popovich, Tim Duncan, David Robinson, and Sean Elliot. It was an epic meeting, no doubt, and one that will likely go down in history as one of the milestones of Wembanyama's fledgling career.

A photo of the group from the dinner has now gone viral, and Ginobili could not help but share his funny reaction to the same. Manu just had to point out how small he looked amidst a group of giants:

I guess I'm the point guard in this squad…

Great to meet you, @vicw_32! And always a pleasure to spend time with Sean, 50 and TD. https://t.co/hzwzyamiAN — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) June 25, 2023

At 6-foot-6, Manu Ginobili is no small dude. However, he was undeniably dwarfed by the other legends in the photo. The most amazing part here is how both Tim Duncan and David Robinson, who are 6-foot-11 and 7-foot-1, respectively, looked like ordinary men alongside the 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama. This speaks volumes of Wemby's towering physique and how he can make everyone around him look small.

In case you were wondering, that's 12 rings combined in that one photo. It's a shame Coach Pop didn't join the picture because we would have added his five rings to the tally. Victor Wembanyama may be the star of the show at the moment, but he has a long way to go before he is able to reach the same heights as the other dudes in this picture. Thankfully for the 19-year-old phenom, they're more than willing to help him in whatever way they can to achieve these lofty goals with the Spurs.