Fans can't wait for Victor Wembanyama to finally make his NBA regular-season debut. The San Antonio Spurs super rookie feels the same, and he's seemingly 100 percent ready for the grind. During Monday's NBA Media Day, the first-year NBA big man said that he's confident in the progress he's made with regard to his physical readiness for the 2023-24 NBA campaign (via Michael C. Wright of NBA.com).

“My conditioning and physical condition are way, way better than any time before in my life,” he said. “Everything here is done with a purpose. I learned as much about my body in these past three months than I had learned [over] the past five years.”

Wembanyama is a unique basketball specimen, and he thinks that the Spurs are being the perfect organization to help further optimize his potential.

“The Spurs know a lot more than any of my teams before because they could run some tests more thoroughly. All of this is really technical. The biggest difference here is back in Europe I don’t think the whole organizations, front office, coaches, staff, they aren’t as dedicated to have great ambitions long term. Here everyone works in harmony. I know it’s not the same with every franchise.”

The Spurs view Wembanyama as a franchise messiah. Although they are among the winningest teams in the history of the NBA, they have not been to the playoffs since 2019 and have yet to post a winning season since the 2018-19 campaign.

Wembanyama can make his NBA debut on Oct. 25 when the Spurs host the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center.