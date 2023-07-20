San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama could become even scarier when the 2023-24 NBA season rolls on. That is after he revealed that he's trying to learn Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's skyhook.

The skyhook is one of, if not the most unstoppable shot in NBA history. Abdul-Jabbar dominated the NBA with that signature move, which eventually propelled him to 36,387 points. As everyone knows, Kareem held the scoring record for 39 years before LeBron James broke it in the 2022-23 season. Of course, his skyhook was the highlight of his incredible scoring streak.

Now imagine if Wembanyama is able to perfect the shot and make it his own. While the Spurs rising star admitted it's still a work in progress, it's definitely going to be a major weapon for him should he be able to learn it.

“I've been working a little bit on my skyhook–you know, Kareem skyhook. And hopefully someday it can be a weapon to add,” Wembanyama said of the patented shot from Abdul-Jabbar.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Victor Wembanyama has been working on his skyhook!! Bro is gonna be unstoppable!! pic.twitter.com/OnHPiZzHeY — PJ Hoops (@RealPjHoops) July 19, 2023

Hopefully, it's something that Wembanyama will be able to use, even in a limited capacity, in the upcoming season. It will certainly be interesting to see if Wembanyama tries it in his rookie year.

Considering his towering 7-foot-5 height (with shoes!) and 8-foot wingspan, it's easy to see the skyhook becoming a more unstoppable weapon with the French youngster using it. Of course Victor Wembanyama will have to get stronger in order to perfectly utilize the said weapon, but with a full summer ahead of him after he begged off of the FIBA World Cup, the youngster has every opportunity to work on his game.