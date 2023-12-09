Victor Wembanyama made NBA history on Friday night as he continues to shine amid the San Antonio Spurs' overall struggles

The San Antonio Spurs suffered a 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls Friday. Victor Wembanyama impressed despite the defeat, though, scoring 20 points, recording 20 rebounds, and blocking four shots. The big performance led to NBA history for Wembanyama.

According to StatMuse, Wembanyama became the first player in the history of the sport to have 350-plus points, 50-plus assists, 50-plus blocks, and 25-plus steals in their first 20 games. Additionally, Wembanyama became the youngest player in NBA history to have a 20-20 game (20 points, 20 rebounds).

Victor Wembanyama is only getting started and is already dropping superstar-caliber stats.

He addressed his incredible effort on Friday, via Spurs beat reporter Hector Ledesma of ClutchPoints.

“To me it doesn't really have value if it's a loss but it's definitely an achievement,” Wembanyama said.

Victor Wembanyama shining amid Spurs struggles

The Spurs fell to 3-18 with the loss. It's been an abysmal season for San Antonio overall. Fans are still excited to come to games with Wembanyama performing well, however.

The 19-year-old represents the future of this Spurs team. He is averaging 19 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in 2023-24. Wembanyama is also blocking 2.7 shots per contest.

Wembanyama is known as a big man who can shoot at a high level. He's struggled with his shot so far, posting a 43 percent field goal shooting mark and 25.5 percent three-point shooting mark. Again, though, he is only 19-years old.

Victor Wembanyama will surely raise his shooting percentages as he gets more comfortable at the NBA level. He is doing almost everything else well. Sure, it hasn't translated into many wins but it is clear that San Antonio can build around Wembanyama.

He's done a tremendous job of not letting the hype and high expectations become too much to handle. Wembanyama will attempt to help San Antonio overcome their current losing streak following Friday's defeat.