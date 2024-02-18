Spurs' Victor Wembanyama reacts to Anthony Edwards shooting lefty in Skills Challenge.

Victor Wembanyama competed in the NBA Skills Challenge on Saturday night and was teamed up with Anthony Davis. Their team lost though largely due to the Minnesota Timberwolves star missing all of his shots after shooting left-handed. The following day, the San Antonio Spurs‘ rookie phenom took a subtle shot at Edwards.

Everybody is out there to have fun during All-Star Weekend. Anthony Edwards is doing just that by shooting left-handed. But Victor Wembanyama may not have appreciated that, as he claimed “Fun is winning.”

“You wanna have fun. Fun is winning.” Victor Wembanyama on Anthony Edwards shooting left-handed during the Skills Challenge 😅 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/S7mD6WYkiY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 18, 2024

It was a competition after all. Anthony Edwards might have just waited until the All-Star Game to shoot lefty. His actions cost his Skills Challenge team the loss. Luckily it wasn't a meaningful game or anything, so it's not that serious. But regardless, the Spurs' center seemingly wanted to win.

At the end of the day though, it's all just fun and games. The All-Star Break is essentially a mid-season vacation for the players. Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Edwards alike are simply enjoying themselves before the season kicks off again on February 22. Sunday is the final day of festivities, as the All-Star Game finally takes place. The Spurs' rookie phenom won't be playing, but Anthony Edwards will be.

With that said, make sure to tune into this year's NBA All-Star Game. Tip-off is at 8 P.M. Eastern on TNT. It should be a blast as some of the league's top stars will be showing off their skills for the world to see. Maybe next year we'll see Victor Wembanyama play in this game.