Victor Wembanyama boasts perspective well beyond his 19 years of age. The San Antonio Spurs rookie has drawn comparisons to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar since he first became a legitimate NBA prospect, his surreal blend of size, athleticism and skill evoking no other player in NBA history save the Los Angeles Lakers legend. But it's not just physical tools and natural talent that Wembanyama shares with Abdul-Jabbar.

The latest example of that impressive reality? Wembanyama's reaction to drawing the wrath of Gregg Popovich for the first time as a member of the Spurs.

“Yeah, yeah,” the French wunderkind, smiling, said when asked if Popovich had yelled at him yet. “It came later than expected, but yeah, finally. I'm glad he yelled at me.”

Media: "Has Pop yelled at you yet?"

Maybe the occasionally combative Abdul-Jabbar didn't respond quite so well to getting chewed out by coaches early in his iconic NBA career. But the maturity that allows Wembanyama to playfully shrug off Popovich's ire while still taking constructive criticism is one of the many facets of his game and personality that has the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 Draft primed for superstardom.

Remember Wembanyama's viral appearance on The Old Man And The Three shortly before the draft? Like host JJ Redick said, anyone would be lucky to have the outlook on life Wembanyama has somehow managed despite spending almost all of his adolescence in the public eye. The vast majority of rookies just don't have his calm, measured and confident demeanor, another trait of Wembanyama's that makes it easy to think of Abdul-Jabbar.

Will he ever reach the esteemed heights of The Captain? Winning six championships and six MVPs might be too tall a task for even Wembanyama to reach. Given his embrace of Popovich's tough love amid all the other characteristics that make him a truly generational prospect, though, at this point it'd be foolish to put any ceiling on what Wembanyama could accomplish.

