San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama couldn't care less about Joel Embiid choosing to play for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics over France.

Embiid, a native of Cameroon, was eligible to represent both France or the USA for the Paris games since he has citizenship for both nations. His decision on where he would play had been one of the major talking points throughout the NBA offseason, and he finally ended the speculations about his international future when he allied with the Americans.

Wembanyama, who is expected to headline Les Bleus in the competition, was asked about Embiid's decision on Saturday following the Spurs' open scrimmage at Frost Bank Center. Interestingly, Wemby had a nonchalant response and emphasized that he remains committed to France and his desire to win the title for them, regardless of who his teammates are.

“Not at all. If I have the opportunity, if I am selected, I will fight with other French people to win a title,” Wemby said when asked if he was disappointed by Embiid's Team USA commitment, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio-Express News.

Instead of being worried about France, Victor Wembanyama added that he is more sad for Cameroon since it lost a player who could potentially elevate basketball in the said nation.

It's hard to blame Joel Embiid for choosing Team USA since it gives him the best chance to win the gold medal. Not to mention that the Americans are expected to field a Revenge Team of sorts after their disappointing run in the FIBA World Cup. LeBron James and Stephen Curry have already expressed their desires to play for Team USA.

Sure enough, though, while Wembanyama doesn't have any strong opinion on the matter, it could very well serve as a big motivating factor for him and the rest of France's men's national basketball team. If anything, Team USA might want to be more cautious when they face the Frenchmen come the Paris Olympics in 2024.