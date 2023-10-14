Victor Wembanyama drew a ton of hype during the entirety of the 2023 NBA Draft process for a reason. His mobility for his size (7'4 with an 8'0 wingspan) is almost unparalleled, and the level of ballhandling and shooting skill he has is almost unmatched for a player as huge as he is. The combination of skill and size could be literally game-breaking, and fans are already witnessing a glimpse of just how impactful Wembanyama can be for the San Antonio Spurs during preseason.

On Friday night, Wembanyama and the Spurs faced the Miami Heat, and the 19-year old Frenchman didn't show any signs of inexperience. In fact, he displayed the full package that made him such a tantalizing prospect. A few plays in particular caught the attention of fans. On one play, the Spurs rookie pulled off a between the legs stepback move to free himself up for a midrange shot like he was Kevin Durant, and on another, he caught the ball in transition from the three-point line almost and dunked the ball without taking a single dribble. And we haven't even gotten into the countless shots Wembanyama deterred.

Victor Wembanyama tonight: 23 points

10/15 shots

4 assists

4 rebounds

3 blocks

23 minutes Wemby looks great right away for the Spurs. A defensive deterrent and a versatile offensive weapon. pic.twitter.com/GR2r44Z8Rc — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 14, 2023

On the night, Victor Wembanyama finished with 23 points and three blocks, but it was the eye test in particular that had fans' jaws on the floor. Most talent evaluators saw Wembanyama becoming an incredible player, but he might be better than even the most optimistic fan had anticipated.

“Wemby is a freakin cheat code. [That] dunk he had from like 20 feet away lol was insane,” @bfrye 21 wrote. Wrote @ThyLordYeet, “I’ve seen enough put him in the HOF.”

“Need to see it in the season when it counts 👀,” wrote @NYCDaFuture_. Added @CryptoNewsBob, “Dude is gonna be a beast. Would not look at pre-season too seriously though.”