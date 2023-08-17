The NBA released schedules for the 2023-24 season Thursday. Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurstake on Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 12. It will be the first matchup between the top two picks in the 2023 NBA draft. Wembanyama gets home-court advantage for this one, and then a week later, the Hornets host the Spurs in Charlotte on Jan. 19.

The Spurs open their season at home against Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks on ESPN. This is the first of 19 nationally-televised games for the Spurs this year. The Victor Wembanyama effect is very real from a scheduling perspective. Since San Antonio's 2014 title run, the team has slowly declined, both on the court and in popularity.

Hall of Famers Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobli all retired, and superstar Kawhi Leonard left the team on a sour note. Over the last few seasons in particular, the Spurs have been an afterthought. Never a terrible team, but never really interesting enough to appeal to a national audience. But not anymore. Wembanyama's rookie year will be must-see TV for all NBA fans.

The Jan. 12 matchup is the Hornets' only nationally-televised game of the whole season. Charlotte is a small-market team, and they don't win at a high level, but only giving them one game on ESPN seems extreme. Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball is one of the most popular young stars in the entire league, particularly among the younger generation of NBA fans. Brandon Miller is an exciting young rookie, and Terry Rozier's game turns heads as well.