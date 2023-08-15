The 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament schedule has been revealed, including the national TV schedule. In terms of the national TV schedule, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will have three of their four 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament games shown on the big stage, via NBA Communications.

ESPN and TNT will combine to televise 14 games during Group Play. NBA TV will also air two games. The complete national television schedule ⬇️ https://t.co/09ugJKfQOx pic.twitter.com/UWp81ccnrT — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 15, 2023

Which game are you most excited for? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/yragQU48x9 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 15, 2023

It comes as no surprise to see the Spurs get so many games nationally televised, as the entire country is definitely eager to get a glimpse of Victor Wembanyama. Even if the Spurs are not that good of a team next year, Victor Wembanyama will have more and more opportunities like the NBA In-Season Tournament to play in front of the nation as long as he lives up to the hype.

Wemby is already taking the San Antonio fanbase by storm. A Nike national ad campaign with Wemby has been teased recently, while videos also came out of Wemby with new hair that matches his teammate Jeremy Sochan, a look that Spurs fans love. Of course, this will be put in front of the world come the three nationally televised NBA In-Season Tournament games.

Next year will be very interesting for the Spurs in regards to their success. There is no doubt that they are willing to allow some time for Wemby's development to translate into wins, but given how much hype he has, Spurs fans probably expect a return to contender status sooner rather than later.

However good the Spurs are will remain to be seen until the NBA season kicks off. If Victor Wembanyama is as good as he is projected to be, it will be expected for the Spurs to get more games on national TV.