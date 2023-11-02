Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama's game-worn jersey from his Summer League debut just sold for a serious chunk of change

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has generated levels of hype not seen in the NBA since LeBron James. Now, that hype is extending to the auction house; Wembanyama's Summer League debut jersey has reportedly sold for $62,000, according to Bleacher Report.

The jersey comes from the game the Spurs played against the Charlotte Hornets to begin their Summer League season. That night, Wembanyama squared off against No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller. In that game, Wemby left a lot to be desired. He scored 9 points on 2-13 shooting, including 0-6 from the 3-point line. He did have 8 rebounds and 5 blocked shots, but it wasn't the dominating effort that many Spurs fans were salivating over.

$62,000 is a lot of money, but it pales in comparison to the most expensive game-worn basketball jerseys ever sold. Topping the list is a Michael Jordan game-worn jersey from the 1982-1983 University of North Carolina season that sold for $1,380,000. This is the only known jersey photo-matched to his “Player of the Year” cover on The Sporting News from that season. The jersey had previously been sold at auction in 1999 for $63,500.

Victor Wembanyama is generating a huge amount of interest across the NBA, and this jersey sale is an extension of that. It remains to be seen if the jersey he wore for his season debut will become available for purchase at any point. Or even better, if Spurs fans will have an opportunity to bid on the Slenderman costume he wore to the Spurs' nationally broadcast Halloween game on Tuesday night.