Published December 2, 2022

By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 3 min read

The 2022-23 season is marking the start of a new era in San Antonio. After missing the playoffs for three straight years, the Spurs fully embraced a rebuilding mode, trading away All-Star guard Dejounte Murray for mostly first-round picks and leaving more opportunities for its younger pieces.

So far, it seems the rebuilding process is going as most predicted. Following a surprising 5-2 start, the Spurs lost 14 out of 15 games in November. With a record of just 6-16, San Antonio finds itself as the second-worst team in the Western Conference, only half a game ahead of the Houston Rockets.

With the organization moving toward a high first-round selection and dreams of Victor Wembanyama, some veterans could be aiming for bigger things. Instead of playing for a rebuilding team, one of San Antonio’s starters could be on the move pretty soon as he can certainly contribute to a playoff squad.

With that being said, here is one Spurs player the front office should trade soon as they continue to move forward with their rebuild.

Spurs trade candidate: Jakob Poeltl

Acquired in the trade involving DeMar DeRozan and Kawhi Leonard, Jakob Poeltl became an important rotation piece for the Spurs in his first few years in Texas. With LaMarcus Aldridge entering the final stages of his career, the Austrian ended up becoming the team’s starting center in 2020-21.

For his career, Poeltl has averages of 7.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He shoots 62.9% from the field but just 51.8% from the free-throw line. While those numbers are not exactly impressive, he has significantly improved since his days with the Toronto Raptors.

So far in 2022-23, Poeltl is averaging 12.9 points, a career-high 9.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is hitting 64% of his shots and 51.8% on free throws, the latter being his best mark since his first year in San Antonio.

But perhaps his best feature is his presence close to the basket. In addition to grabbing almost four offensive rebounds a night, Poeltl is one of the best shot-blocking big men in the NBA. In his seventh season in the league, he blocks 1.2 shots per game, with his best season being in 2020-21 when he averaged 1.8.

At 27 years old, Poeltl seems to be slightly out of the Spurs’ project of a rebuild. With the Murray and Derrick White trades, as well as Lonnie Walker IV walking in free agency, the team looks like it is trying to part ways with its more experienced players.

Poeltl has been involved in many rumors since Murray got traded. Since he provides solid rebounding and shot-blocking prowess, the big man would be a good addition to most playoff teams

The center is on an expiring contract worth about $9.4 million. He is likely one of the most viable options on the trade market considering his age and salary. As he will hit free agency in 2023, the Spurs might consider trading him now before losing him for nothing, though they don’t just want to give him away and will certainly be seeking at least one first-round pick for his services. There have been rumors of a request for two first-round picks, but it seems unlikely any team is willing to go that high.

Still, there should be contenders lining up for Poeltl given his talent, and a trade makes sense. The veteran would compete in the playoffs and have a better chance of shining before entering the market in the summer. San Antonio would receive some assets instead of losing a good player in exchange for nothing after the season.

In the end, a trade would be a win-win situation for Jakob Poeltl and the Spurs.