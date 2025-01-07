ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the San Antonio Spurs and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Bucks prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs (18-18) face the Milwaukee Bucks (19-16) in a compelling Wednesday night matchup at Fiserv Forum. Victor Wembanyama brings his impressive 25.6 PPG and 10.8 RPG to challenge Giannis Antetokounmpo, who's averaging 31.6 PPG. Both teams are hovering around .500 and sporting 5-5 records in their last 10 games. The Spurs are looking to halt a two-game losing streak, while the Bucks aim to build momentum after breaking their own skid. With Wembanyama's rising stardom and Giannis's dominant presence, this game promises high-intensity basketball and intriguing individual matchups between two talented squads fighting for playoff positioning.

Here are the Spurs-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Bucks Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +180

Milwaukee Bucks: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -218

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Bucks

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The San Antonio Spurs are poised to upset the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, capitalizing on their recent momentum and the Bucks' home struggles. Despite their identical 5-5 records over the last 10 games, the Spurs have shown remarkable resilience and growth. Victor Wembanyama continues to be a force, coming off a dominant 23-point, 14-rebound performance against the Bulls. His versatility and shot-blocking prowess (8 blocks in the last game) will be crucial in containing Giannis Antetokounmpo. Moreover, the Spurs' balanced scoring attack, with eight players reaching double figures in their last outing, demonstrates their depth and ability to keep defenses guessing7.

The Bucks, on the other hand, are grappling with a three-game home losing streak. This vulnerability at Fiserv Forum plays right into the Spurs' hands, who have been competitive on the road despite a 6-10 record. Milwaukee's inconsistent play and reliance on Antetokounmpo, who's coming off a hand injury, could be exploited by San Antonio's young, energetic squad. The Spurs' improved ball security (10-3 when winning the turnover battle) and their slight edge in field goal percentage over the Bucks' opponents (45.5% vs 45.3%) suggest they have the tools to outmaneuver Milwaukee1. With Chris Paul's veteran leadership and the team's collective defensive effort, the Spurs are primed to snap their two-game skid and hand the Bucks another home defeat.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks are primed to snap their three-game home losing streak against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Despite their recent struggles, the Bucks' offensive firepower and home-court advantage give them a significant edge. Giannis Antetokounmpo, averaging an impressive 31.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game, will be the X-factor against the Spurs' defense. The Greek Freak's dominant presence, coupled with Damian Lillard's sharpshooting (24.7 points per game with 3.4 made threes), creates a formidable duo that the Spurs will struggle to contain.

Milwaukee's superior field goal percentage (47.8% compared to San Antonio's 45.5%) showcases their offensive efficiency. The Bucks' ability to score from beyond the arc, ranking seventh in the league with 14.3 threes per game and boasting a second-best three-point percentage of 38.3%, will stretch the Spurs' defense thin4. Additionally, with Khris Middleton sidelined, role players like Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez are likely to step up, providing the depth needed to overwhelm San Antonio's young squad. The Spurs' road woes (6-10 away record) further tilt the scales in Milwaukee's favor, setting the stage for the Bucks to reassert their dominance at Fiserv Forum and secure a much-needed victory1.

Final Spurs-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Milwaukee Bucks (18-16) host the San Antonio Spurs (18-18) in a compelling matchup at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night. Despite their recent struggles at home, the Bucks are poised to bounce back against a Spurs team that has lost two straight. Giannis Antetokounmpo, averaging an impressive 31.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game, will be the focal point for Milwaukee's offense. His versatility, combined with Damian Lillard's sharpshooting (24.7 PPG, 3.4 threes per game), presents a formidable challenge for the Spurs' defense.

Victor Wembanyama leads the Spurs with 25.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, and a league-leading 4.0 blocks per game. His presence will be crucial in containing Giannis and protecting the rim. While both teams are 5-5 in their last 10 games, the Bucks' superior offensive efficiency (47.8% FG compared to the Spurs' 45.5%) gives them an edge. Milwaukee's three-point prowess, ranking seventh in the league with 14.3 threes per game, will stretch San Antonio's defense. Despite the Spurs' recent improvement, the Bucks' home-court advantage and offensive firepower should prevail. Expect a close game initially, but Milwaukee will likely pull away in the second half, ending their three-game home losing streak and cover the spread on Wednesday night.

Final Spurs-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -5.5 (-110), Over 226.5 (-110)