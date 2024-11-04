ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re back with yet another NBA betting prediction and pick as we head to the Western Conference for this next matchup. The San Antonio Spurs (3-3) will visit the Los Angeles Clippers (2-4) as both teams ride opposite momentum heading into this one. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Clippers prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs come into this game following back-to-back wins over the Jazz and Timberwolves. They managed to win both of those contests by at least 10 points, so they’re feeling confident in their chances to cover this upcoming spread as the betting underdogs.

The Los Angeles Clippers have lost their last three-straight games to the Trail Blazers, Suns, and Thunder. They’re looking to break out of this current slump as they head in the betting favorites. They’re also sporting a healthy lineup to start the season, so expect the Clippers to find their groove sooner rather than later.

Here are the Spurs-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Clippers Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +154

Los Angeles Clippers: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 214.5 (-110)

Under: 214.5 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs Clippers

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The San Antonio Spurs will be looking to win just their second game on the road this season as they look to match their longest winning streak of the season. Victor Wembanyama is picking up right where he left off last season and recently turned in 25 points, nine rebounds, and added five blocks on the defensive end. His presence in the paint continues to be a huge factor for opposing offenses and it’ll force the Clippers to have to find success from beyond the arc.

Expand Tweet



The addition of Chris Paul has also proven to be a great development as both him and Wembanyama have immediately meshed on the pick-and-roll. Chris Paul is fifth league-wide in assists (8.7) and he’s taken the role of a veteran presence within this relatively young locker room. He’s notched a double-double over the last two games and will continue to give this team the structure they lacked last season.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Clippers have lost three-straight contests heading into this game as they’ve been out-shot from three-point range in each one of those losses. They have yet to shoot over 40% from three in any of their games this season and they may struggle to produce points against a Spurs team that does a good chance of limiting points in the paint to opponents. Norman Powell has been the surprising scoring leader with 25.2 points per game and if he and James Harden can get their offense going simultaneously, they should be able to hold off the Spurs with their offense down the stretch.

Expand Tweet



While James Harden’s scoring has been limited to a modest 21.8 PPG, he’s currently averaging 10.8 APG which ranks second among all players in the league. They’re still learning to mount sustainable offense without Paul George on the team and Kawhi Leonard still injured, so it’ll take some getting used to in terms of this team finding their offensive flow. The more they’ve been able to swing the ball and spread it around the perimeter, the more success they’ve been able to have.

Final Spurs-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Spurs will visit the Clippers looking to extend their winning streak to three games for the first time this season. While the Spurs are just 1-2 on the road this season, they’ve managed to go 4-2 ATS and have exceeded expectations to start the year. If Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama can find a rhythm in the pick-and-roll, they could be able to contend in the scoring against the Clippers.

The Clippers will once again look towards Powell and Harden to lead their scoring efforts, but they’ll need to get Ivica Zubac to get involved in rebounding the ball and contributing with high percentage looks down low. Look for Nicolas Batum to continue seeing extended minutes as he’ll give them a massive boost if he’s able to hit three-point shots late in the game.

Still, we like the effort we’ve seen from the Spurs this season and Victor Wembanyama will have a stern advantage on both ends of the floor. Chris Paul should also have a solid showing against one of his former teams, so let’s side with the San Antonio Spurs to cover the spread in this game.

Final Spurs-Clippers Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs +4 (-110)