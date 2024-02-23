The San Antonio Spurs will attempt to spoil the fun in La La Land as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers this Friday night! it's about that time to check out our NBA odds series where our Spurs-Lakers prediction and pick will be revealed.
Despite owning the worst record within the Western Conference at 11-44, this young San Antonio squad is not to be slept on! While a whole lot of losing has occurred in head coach Gregg Popovich's unfathomable 28th season with the organization, but it is arguably hard to deny the sheer talent that resides within this roster. Regardless, the Spurs are still a couple of years away from being bonafide contenders, and with only one win since Jan. 29th, there are clearly better days on the horizon.
Meanwhile, the time is now if the Lakers want to go on a run! Similarly to last season, Los Angeles has found themselves hovering around the NBA Play-In contention and are about as average as they come at this point of the regular season campaign. Furthermore, LA enters the second half of the season with a 30-26 overall record and currently sits in the ninth-place spot among their Western Conference foes.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Spurs-Lakers Odds
San Antonio Spurs: +10 (-108)
Moneyline: +360
Los Angeles Lakers: -10 (-112)
Moneyline: -460
Over: 240 (-112)
Under: 240 (-108)
How to Watch Spurs vs. Lakers
Time: 10:10 ET/7:10 PT
TV: NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win
Undoubtedly, the struggles of the Spurs this season were to be expected with how youthful they are, but it has still been a tough pill to swallow for this once-proud organization. Five years from now, things might look a whole lot different, but for now, San Antonio is limping their way to the finish line.
Encouragingly, the Lakers have been known to put up some stinkers from time to time, and the Spurs will be keeping their fingers crossed that this could be one of those times. Then again, the Spurs will need to come out refocused and ready to roll following their restful All-Star Break experience. Of course, a dominant performance from the usual playmakers in Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell will need to occur, but finding a more productive way to run their offensive sets will prove to be critical.
More specifically, avoiding being sloppy with the basketball and turning it over more often than not will be a key recipe for success. When looking at the raw numbers, San Antonio gives the ball away 14.3 times per game which is the third-highest clip in the NBA. For a veteran squad like Los Angeles that can translate these giveaways into points off turnovers in the blink of an eye, a clean brand of basketball will be vital for the Spurs' chances to go on the road and steal one.
Don't be surprised if the Spurs attempt to try and receive a plentiful amount of trips to the free-throw line as well. Despite San Antonio being a middle-of-the-pack free-throw shooting team at 78%,
Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win
Simply put, the Lakers aren't getting any younger, and their time to win another championship in the LeBron James era is ticking faster than Cinderella at the Ball. Still, a healthy Lakers squad has proven that they can be extremely dangerous. For example, look no further than last year's playoff run when Los Angeles stormed through the postseason field and made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals. However, there is plenty of work to do for the Lakers to even sniff that type of success yet again.
Quite obviously, there is no argument against the fact that the Lakers MUST find a way to put this contest into the win column. Not only will the Lakers be in front of their home fans, but they also happen to be playing some of their basketball of late. Believe it or not, but LA has come out triumphant in six of their last seven games. Due to their recent scorching hot play, there is certainly reason to believe that the Lakers can come out with a dominant performance.
Unfortunately, the Lakers will be playing on short rest right out of the All-Star Break after facing off with the Golden State Warriors one night before their tilt with San Antonio. Since their legs may be slightly fatigued, it will be that much more important to feed the rock to Anthony Davis down low. Speaking of hot streaks, it has been the unibrow himself that should be plenty rested to wreak havoc. Back on Valentine's Day which was the last time the Lakers played, Davis was a man possessed in which he dropped 37 points on 52% shooting against the Utah Jazz. All in all, Davis could be the X-Factor for LA's chances to send San Antonio home packing.
Final Spurs-Lakers Prediction & Pick
Don't overthink this one! Despite being slightly fatigued as well as it being a question mark on who will be available for play on the second night of a back-to-back, Los Angeles should be the wise pick here.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Spurs-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Lakers -10 (-112)