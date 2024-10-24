ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Antonio Spurs are on the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night. This game wlil continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Spurs-Mavericks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Spurs-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Mavericks Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +290

Dallas Mavericks: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Mavericks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Spurs enter this season with more hope than last season. They are an extremely young team, and the more experience the players get, the better they will be. Victor Wembanyama is the key player in San Antonio. He is healthy and ready to go for this season. Wemby averaged 21.4 points per game last season to go along with 10.6 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks. He is a massive difference maker for the Spurs, and if he is hot, the Spurs will always have a chance to win.

San Antonio was seventh in shots attempted last season. They love to push the tempo, move the ball, and try to get an open shot early in the clock. The Mavericks will allow this to happen. All the Spurs have to do is hit their shots. Wemby, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, and rookie Stephon Castle all have to hit their shots. If they can do that, the Spurs will put up a great fight.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Dallas is a very good team, and there is a reason they went to the finals last season. The main reason is Luka Doncic. Doncic is an MVP-caliber player, and Doncic led the NBA in points per game last season, field goals made per game, and he was second in assists. Doncic can also shoot the three ball as good as anybody in the league. With him healthy, the Mavericks have a chance to win any game they play.

Last season the Mavericks were seventh in points per game. The Spurs were one of the worst defensive teams last year. The Mavericks were 4-0 against San Antonio and scored 126, 144, 116, 113 points in those four games. Dallas has to stay on the offensive in this game, as well. If Dallas can continue to score, they will be able to win this game.

The Mavericks added Klay Thompson this offseason. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic were very good from beyond the arc, but you can never have too many shooters. It is a shooting league after all. Thompson is a career 41.3 percent shooter from beyond the arc, and he makes 3.1 per game. Thompson does not have to be the best player on the court, he just has to knock down his shots. If he can do that, the Mavericks will be even more dangerous on the offensive side of the court.

The Spurs are going to be an exciting team this season. However, I think the Mavericks are still a little bit better. They have a little more star power, and they are going to be the better offensive team. I am going to take the Mavericks to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Spurs-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Mavericks -8 (-110)