This next matchup takes us to the Southwest Division as two teams will battle for position. The San Antonio Spurs (3-15) will take on the New Orleans Pelicans (10-9) in an exciting first meeting of the season.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently last in their division and they've lost their last 13 consecutive games. Nothing seems to be going right for them at the moment and they'll have to continue on without Victor Wembanyama for the moment. Their most recent game was a 135-137 loss to the Hawks and they'll be double-digit underdogs to break their losing streak tonight.

The New Orleans Pelicans are currently second in the Southwest and they're making a run at the Dallas Mavericks for the top spot in the division. They're 4-2 in their last six games and Zion Williamson has been having a great stretch of performances for them lately. Their last win was a statement against the Philadelphia 76ers as they topped them 124-114. They'll look for back-to-back wins here.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Pelicans Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +13.5 (-110)

New Orleans Pelicans: -13.5 (-110)

Over: 237 (-110)

Under: 237 (-110)

How to Watch Spurs vs. Pelicans

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs were able to return guard Devin Vassell from injury back to their lineup, but they've in turn lost Victor Wembanyama to hip soreness. While it's not a serious injury and they're just giving him precautionary rest, his absence will still affect their game plan greatly and it's apparent in the betting lines. Keldon Johnson is listed as ‘probable' for the moment and his participation in this game will be crucial for the Spurs to cover their spread. Jeremy Sochan had the best game of his career with 33 points, but a costly foul at the end of the game sealed fate for the Spurs.

To win this game, they'll have to match their energy from their previous contest and bring it into New Orleans. Jeremy Sochan proved that he can score the ball at-will when he's up for the task, so expect him to continue putting up more efficient numbers during Wembanyama's absence. Devin Vassell will also be looking to get back into his groove as he was leading the team in scoring before his injury. If the Spurs can play fast and match the Pelicans' intensity on defense, they could have a shot at covering this wide spread.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans have had a solid run over the last 10 games and Zion Williamson has really embraced his role as the main catalyst for their offensive production. Perhaps most impressive has been his willingness as a passer and getting his teammates involved when the defense crashes onto him. He's hit double-digit assist totals multiple times this year and he poses a huge matchup problem when he's scoring 25 points in the same game. The Pelicans will be fairly healthy heading into this game, so don't be surprised if they start fast and jump out to an early lead.

Zion Williamson continued his dominance over the 76ers and had another great game in their last outing. He was extremely efficient at 11/12 both from the field and from the charity stripe. CJ McCollum also returned to the lineup after a lung injury and made an immediate impact with 20 points of his own. With the amount of scoring options they have in their lineup, they're bound to have one of their players get hot shooting at home.

Final Spurs-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Pelicans are 7-4 at home this year and their lineup is finally starting to look like what they'd thought it would be. Williamson is playing great ball right now and they'll have both Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum looking to score on a diminished Spurs team. If they can continue their fast pace and force the Spurs into foul trouble, there's no reason the Pelicans shouldn't win this game and continue capitalizing on their momentum.

Until the Spurs can show us that they're ready to break out of this losing streak, there's no reason to be backing them with any sort of money, especially not with Victor Wembanyama on the bench. For our predication, we'll roll with the New Orleans Pelicans to cover this spread on their home floor.

Final Spurs-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans -13.5 (-110)