Happy Thursday everyone! With the upcoming weekend quickly approaching, the San Antonio Spurs and the Phoenix Suns will go head to head for the second time in as many days in what should be another instant classic! Join us for our NBA odds series where our Spurs-Suns prediction and pick will be revealed.

Entering play with a dead-even 2-2 record, the Spurs defied all odds against the Suns the other night as they outscored Phoenix 33-14 in the fourth quarter and put an exclamation point on the night as Keldon Johnson ripped the basketball away from the claws of Kevin Durant in the waning seconds to ultimately come away victorious with only 1.8 seconds remaining. Although the Spurs don't necessarily have playoff hopes for this season, the future is bright in San Antonio.

Meanwhile, the Suns have yet to be at full strength this season, and because of that, they have only accounted for a 2-2 record altogether. It is unclear if Bradley Beal (back tightness) and Devin Booker (ankle) will finally be in the lineup for the new-look Suns, but if they are unavailable for play yet again, then some unlikely heroes will need to step up in a big way. As it stands, Phoenix is also 2-2 through the first four games of the NBA season.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Suns Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +9 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: -9 (-110)

Over: 227 (-112)

Under: 227 (-108)

How to Watch Spurs vs. Suns

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

TV: NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

Not only is this squad as resilient as can be, but the talented youth that they possess is through the roof. Like previously mentioned, this franchise's expectations are not playoff or bust, but showing improvement from their horrendous 22-60 record from the 2022-2023 regular season is an absolute must. Indeed, this Spurs squad will be extremely fun to watch this season.

First things first, the best shot that the Spurs have at covering the spread versus the Suns is to get their generational talent in Victor Wembanyama going from the floor early and often. Considered one of the top prospects to enter the NBA in decades, the extremely skilled Frenchman is already drawing comparisons to LeBron James based on the impact he could have on the hardwood. So far, Wembanyama is already averaging 16.3 points per game and leads the team with 7.5 rebounds per contest as well. Simply put, it is hard to believe this 7'4″ kid is only 19 years of age, and if Wembanyama shoots as efficiently as he did against the Suns on Halloween, then watch out!

Above all else, the main thing that the Spurs need to focus on is to push the pace while capitalizing on their three-point attempts. Believe it or not, San Antonio ranks second in all of the NBA in pace of play, but only ranks 26th within the Association with a 34.5 shooting clip from beyond the arc. In this day and age of the modern NBA game, knocking down some threes is an absolute must and will need to be a part of the Spurs' game plan if they want to beat the Suns for the second time this week.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Although the Suns have not been close to being healthy whatsoever, they are learning to win and lose even when their top players aren't available for play.

Not only was Phoenix's meltdown versus San Antonio that saw the Suns choke a massive 20-point lead but will no doubt be a tough pill to swallow for the rest of the season. Luckily, the Suns will have a tremendous chance to avenge themselves with a second-straight meeting with the Spurs.

In order for the Suns to cover the spread and stay north of the .500 mark only a handful of games into the season, Phoenix must solve their defensive woes that came back to bite them in the behind on Halloween night. Simply put, Phoenix's elite shooting was on full display last time out and their ability to score wasn't the issue whatsoever as the Suns shot 50% from the floor including a 46% mark from three-point range.

Obviously, squandering a 20-point lead would be a good start in an attempt to cover the spread as well, but getting off to a hot start in front of their home fans will ultimately be the nail in the coffin. Truly, it would be shocking if the Suns get out to a big lead and once again choked the lead. If this happens, then it is safe to say that Phoenix will be hitting the panic button.

Final Spurs-Suns Prediction & Pick

The Suns were left with a bad taste in their mouths, and I would expect them to come out with their hair on fire. Indeed, the Spurs will play tough, but the Suns will ultimately be too much to overcome with or without Beal and Booker.

Final Spurs-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -9 (-110)