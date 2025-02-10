ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Monday's slate of NBA action as we turn our attention towards this next cross-conference matchup. The San Antonio Spurs (22-28) will take on the Washington Wizards (9-43) as the two teams finish their season series, San Antonio leading 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Wizards prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently occupying the 12-spot in the Western Conference, most recently falling to the Orlando Magic 112-111. They've gone a rough 7-3 over their last 10 games and are 1-4 in their last five heading into this one. They beat the Wizards 139-130 in their only other meeting this season.

The Washington Wizards are last in the Eastern Conference and most recently fell to the Atlanta Hawks 125-111 for back-to-back losses. This broke their longest winning streak of the season at three games as they've gone 3-12 over their last 15 games. They'll come in as betting underdogs once again.

Here are the Spurs-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Wizards Odds

San Antonio Spurs: -11.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -650

Washington Wizards: +11.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +480

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Wizards

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, Monumental Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The San Antonio Spurs are 1-2 since De'Aaron Fox joined their squad as both of their last losses were decided by a single point. They've now lost consecutive games on last-second baskets against teams with losing records, so they'll certainly be avoiding another close game down the stretch in this one. Stephon Castle scored 33 against the Hornets while Devin Vassell had 25 against the Magic – clearly this team is much more than just Victor Wembanyama and now De'Aaron Fox, so expect to see more players stepping up as they make a push for the end of the season.

The Spurs have been priding themselves on the defensive floor all season, so it's promising to see Victor Wembanyama as a constant deterrent for teams wanting to drive the paint. Couple this with De'Aaron Fox ranking ninth league-wide in steals, and the Spurs have two top-10 players in both blocks and steals. Fox and Chris Paul are also two of the NBA's more active guards in the pick-and-roll, so expect them to get back to their groove as they work their typical game plan in this one.

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

Not much has gone right for the Washington Wizards as of late and after posting a nice three-game winning streak, they're back in the losing column following their last two games. They're still adjusting to life without Kyle Kuzma as their leading scorer, so expect this team to continue running into challenges for the rest of the season. They recently lost Alex Sarr to injury and are still awaiting for new addition Khris Middleton to make his debut, so we still could see some bright spots from them before the season is over.

A positive for the Wizards this season has been the emergence of Bilal Coulibaly as one of their main playmakers without Kuzma in this lineup now. With his height, he's very effective at rebounding the ball from the guard spot and he's also a great facilitator, notching at least five assists in each of his last four games. If they're able to build around him and keep this young core together, the Wizards could have a brighter future ahead of them than this season indicates.

Final Spurs-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The last time these two teams squared off, Victor Wembanyama managed to score a career-high 50 points in a 139-130 win. While the San Antonio defense certainly wasn't playing their best, Wembanyama sees a huge mismatch against the Wizards in terms of their defensive interior. De'Aaron Fox will also see an advantageous matchup from the guard spot and it's clear the Wizards haven't been playing tight defense all year.

We should see more of the same in this second meeting, but it's highly doubtful that the Spurs allow Washington to score 130 points again. Expect a much tighter game defensively out of the visitors as they work to cover the wide spread. With San Antonio's 12-12 record ATS on the road this year, we still have to side with them to cover in this one as it's tough to back the Wizards with any kinds of money.

Final Spurs-Wizards Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs -11.5 (-112)