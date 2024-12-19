ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The St. John's Red Storm (9-2, 1-0 Big East) are on the road to take on the Providence Friars (7-5, 1-0 Big East) Friday night. Below we will continue our College Basketball odds series with a St. John's-Providence prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the St. John's-Providence College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: St. John's-Providence Odds

St. John's: -6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -250

Providence: +6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +202

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch St. John's-Providence

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: FOX

Why St. John's Will Cover The Spread/Win

St. John's has played very well this season. They are 9-2 with a few good wins, and they opened up Big East play by dominating against DePaul. On the season, St. John's has been scoring extremely well. They average 84.8 points per game, and that is the most in the Big East. Their field goal percentage is third-highest in the conference, and they take the third-most free throws in the Big East. This is a team that loves to get to the hoop, and they will get to the line because of it. If the Red Storm can find a way to keep up their scoring, they will be able to cover the spread.

St. John's also plays some very good defense. They allow 67.5 points per game, and opponents have the third-lowest field goal percentage against them. Along with that, St. John's does an awesome job forcing turnovers. Providence has been hit or miss this season, especially on the offensive side of the court. With how well St. John's can play defensively, it would not be surprising to see Providence held to a lower score Friday night.

Why Providence Will Cover The Spread/Win

Providence has to shut down St. John's on defense. The Red Storm can score the basketball, so it will not be easy for the Friars. However, Providence allows the third-fewest points per game in the Big East at 64.6 points. Teams shoot 39.3 percent against the Friars, and that is the lowest mark in the Big East, as well. In general, teams have a very tough time scoring against Providence, and this could be St. John's toughest matchup to date. If Providence can continue to play as well as they have defensively, they will be able to win this game.

St. John's has two losses on the season. They lost to Baylor and Georgia. Both of those teams are very good, so there is nothing wrong with losing to them. However, in both those games, the Red Storm failed to score as much as they have in regulation all season. In their two losses, St. John's scored 77, and 63 points in 40 minutes of game time. In the loss to Georgia, St. John's shot 31.1 percent from the field, and they were 2-19 from beyond the arc. Providence has to do try to match that themselves. If they can do that, the Friars will be able to cover the spread.

Final St. John's-Providence Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. One thing to keep in mind is this is St John's first true road game. That is going to make a difference. I do think St. John's is going to come out on top, but I like this to be a close game. I will be taking Providence to cover the spread.

Final St. John's-Providence Prediction & Pick: Providence +6.5 (-120)