It is a Big East against Big 12 battle as St. John's faces West Virginia. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a St. John's-West Virginia prediction, pick, and how to watch.

St. John's enters the game sitting at 4-2 on the year, and winners of two straight. the only two losses of the year have come to Michigan at the Gavitt Tipoff, and Dayton, at the Shriners Children's Classic. The game with Dayton showed a lot of what St. John's can do though. St. John's has the 59-58 lead with just over 11 minutes to go, but Dayton took off, from there and has a large lead. Still, St. John's climbed back in it and lost just 88-81.

Meanwhile, West Virginia has struggled to a 3-3 start. After beating Missouri State, they were upset by Monmouth. They have also lost to SMU and Virginia. Still, the Virginia game should give some hope. Virginia was a top 25-ranked team at the time of the game, and West Virginia played them well. Down by three with under a minute left, Quinn Slazinski was fouled on a three-point attempt. He made all three shots to make it a one-point game. Still, WVU decided to let the clock run and hope for a miss. Ryan Dunn missed his shot, and it led to a foul by WVU on Reece Beekman. He made his first free throw but then missed the second, and Ryan Dunn got the rebound. this led to a 56-54 UVA win in the game.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: St. John's-West Virginia Odds

St. John's: -5.5 (-110)

West Virginia: +5.5 (-110)

Over: 142.4 (-104)

Under: 142.5 (-118)

How to Watch St. John's vs. West Virginia

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why St. John's Will Cover The Spread

St. John's is coming in hot, with two solid wins in a row, including a large comeback. they just beat Holy Cross and went on a 34-10 run to do so. Overall, they are averaging 79.8 points per game. While that ranks them 92nd in the nation, there is a lot of positive. they are 27th in the nation in rebounds per game and 55th in assists per game. Currently, they’re ranked 64th in KenPom overall efficiency ratings and sit 48th on offense, while sitting 95th on defense.

The offense is led by Joel Sorian. He comes into the game sitting first on the team with 16.2 points per game this year. He has also been a force down low, with 10.3 rebounds per game and another 1.8 blocks per game. Meanwhile, St. Johns welcomes back RJ Luis. Last game he has 14 points in just 16 minutes of action. He also had four rebounds and an assist. He also had three steals in the game. Still,thye have other major players. Daniss Jenkins comes in with 12.8 points per game this year, while also leading the team in assists. He comes in with 5.8 assists per game. He also has been a stud on the defensive end of things, averaging two steals per game this year.

Joining in on turning defense into offense is Chris Ledllum. He comes into the game scoring just 9.7 points per game this year, but he has 8.2 rebounds per game. He is also averaging a block every two games this year.

Why West Virginia Will Cover The Spread

West Virginia comes in ranked 106th in adjusted effects according to KenPom. They are 176th in offensive efficiency and 61st on defense. West Virginia has kept a tight rotation, playing just eight men this year. Jeremiah Bembry has also just played in four games this season, averaging under five minutes in those games. The leader on offense this year is Quinn Salzinski. He comes into the game sitting with 16.3 points per game this year. He also has been solid from behind the arc this year. He has made 14 of 37 three-point attempts on the year.

Jesse Edwards sits second on the team in points for the year but leads the team in rebounds. He comes into the game with 15.9 points per game but has been dominant on the boards. He has 10.7 rebounds per game this year. For a team that averages just 39.5 rebounds per game on the season, he is a major factor. Beyond him, help on the boards comes from Josuah Harri and Ofris Naveh. They both average 5.2 rebounds per game.

There is also help on the offensive end. That comes from Jesse Edwards. He comes into the game with 15.8 points per game this year. He is also a solid facilitator, who comes into the game leading the team with 3.2 assists per game.

Final St. John's-West Virginia Prediction & Pick

St. John's comes into the game wanting to press the offense. They have been much better on offense, and very average on defense. Meanwhile, West Virginia has been solid on defense this year, and bad on offense. The difference is, that St. John's has done this against better competition. They are solid on the perimeter on both sides of the ball and have the better playmakers. Take St. John's in this one.

Final St. John's-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: St. John's -5.5 (-110)