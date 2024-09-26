ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Stanford will face Clemson in South Carolina this weekend. We're live from Memorial Stadium, sharing our college football odds series and making a Stanford-Clemson prediction and pick.

Stanford defeated Syracuse 26-24 last weekend to go to 2-1. The Cardinal led 13-10 at halftime but trailed 24-23 late in the game when Emmet Kenney hit the game-winning field goal. Ashton Daniels went 23 for 38 with 178 yards passing, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Also, Chris Davis Jr. rushed nine times for 79 yards. Micah Ford added eight rushes for 47 yards. Likewise, Elic Ayomanor had seven receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Stanford went 5 for 14 on third-down conversions and also went 2 for 2 on fourth down. They also allowed one sack and turned the ball over twice while forcing two turnovers and generating four sacks.

Clemson destroyed N.C. State 59-35 last weekend. Initially, they exploded to a 28-0 first-quarter lead. The Tigers never looked back and cruised to victory. Significantly, Cade Klubnik went 16 for 24 with 209 yards passing with three touchdowns while also rushing four times for 70 yards and a score. Phil Mafah ran seven times for 107 yards and a touchdown. Also, Jay Haynes rushed eight times for 42 yards. Adam Randall had five receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Antonio Williams had three receptions for 39 yards and two touchdowns.

Clemson went 3 for 10 on third downs. Also, they finished with 523 total yards, including 269 yards on the ground. The Tigers also did not commit a turnover and also allowed one sack while forcing three turnovers and creating two sacks.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Stanford-Clemson Odds

Stanford: +22.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +980

Clemson: -22.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -2000

Over: 57.5 (-110)

Under: 57.5 (-110)

How to Watch Stanford vs. Clemson

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Stanford Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinal have performed better than their preseason predictions, with a 2-1 record. The goal is to overcome the odds as they face a heavily favored team. Ultimately, they need a near-perfect performance from their offense.

Daniels has passed for 562 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions while rushing 39 times for 163 yards. Substantially, he must avoid making mistakes in this one. Davis has rushed 15 times for 132 yards. However, he still has not gotten into the endzone yet. Ayomanor has 17 receptions for 234 yards and a touchdown. He is the best receiver on this team. Meanwhile, Cisse has 19 catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has some players who can inflict some damage. David Bailey is the leading pass rusher on the team, generating four solo tackles and two sacks. Meanwhile, Scotty Edwards is a menace all over the field, garnering 12 solo tackles. The Cardinal has tallied three combined interceptions. Significantly, Mitch Leighbor has put in 11 solo tackles and one interception.

Stanford will cover the spread if Daniels can hit open receivers and avoid making critical mistakes while Davis finds his way into the endzone. Then, the defense must generate a good pass rush.

Why Clemson Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers blew out another opponent. Now, they face the weight of expectations. Clemson has an elite offense with a quarterback who makes great decisions from the pocket.

Klubnik has passed for 729 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception while rushing 10 times for 58 yards and three scores. Therefore, he will once again be the key player for Clemson as they come into this one. Mafah has rushed 33 times for 284 yards and two touchdowns. Ultimately, he has been a solid back who has plowed his way through the interior of the defense. Antonio Williams has 12 receptions for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jake Briningstool has added 12 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has been excellent. Significantly, T.J. Parker has tallied six solo tackles and two sacks. Wade Woodez has also added nine solo tackles. Ashton Hampton has been excellent, with three solo tackles and one interception, including a pick-six last weekend. ‘

Clemson will cover the spread if it can continue marching down the field and scoring points quickly. Then, it needs its defense to continue playing at an elite level and pressure Stanford into making mistakes.

Final Stanford-Clemson Prediction & Pick

The Cardinal and Tigers are both 2-1 against the spread. Furthermore, Stanford is 1-0 against the spread on the road, while Clemson is 2-0 against the spread at home. The Cardinal has a large hill to climb to have a chance. Can they cover the spread? No. I think the Cardinal have gotten fortunate with the opponents they have had. Expect the Tigers to come out firing, scoring multiple touchdowns, and putting Stanford on its heels before halftime. Go with Clemson to cover the spread at home in this one, soundly defeating Stanford.

Final Stanford-Clemson Prediction & Pick: Clemson -22.5 (-106)