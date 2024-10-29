ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Stanford continues its season in Week 10 when they take on NC State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Stanford-NC State prediction and pick.

In Week 10, Stanford travels to NC State for a compelling non-conference showdown. Stanford (2-6), is looking to build momentum after a hard-fought loss against Wake Forest and five straight losses. Quarterback Ashton Daniels has shown flashes of brilliance, throwing for over 900 yards in 7 games this season. The Cardinal’s rushing attack by a committee, will be crucial in establishing offensive balance and keeping NC State’s defense on its heels.

NC State (4-4), aims to solidify its bowl eligibility with a strong performance at home. The Wolfpack’s defense, allowing 31.1 points per game, will look to do a better job to stifle Stanford’s offense. Quarterback CJ Bailey will need to build off his big performance against California where he passed for 306 yards and 2 touchdowns and exploit Stanford’s defensive gaps. Expect a competitive matchup as both teams vie for a much-needed victory.

Here are the Stanford-NC State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Stanford-NC State Odds

Stanford: +9.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +310

NC State: -9.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -400

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Stanford vs. NC State

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Stanford Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 2-5-1

Over/Under: 2-6

Stanford is poised to pull off a surprising road upset against NC State in Week 10, despite entering as 9.5-point underdogs. The Cardinal, though struggling with a 2-6 record, have shown flashes of potential that could come together for a breakthrough performance. Quarterback Ashton Daniels has been a bright spot, accumulating 941 passing yards and 352 rushing yards this season, showcasing his dual-threat capabilities. His ability to extend plays and make something out of nothing will be crucial against NC State’s defense. Wide receiver Elic Ayomanor has emerged as a reliable target, amassing 484 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. This connection could exploit NC State’s secondary, which has shown vulnerabilities in recent games.

Defensively, Stanford has an opportunity to capitalize on NC State’s offensive inconsistencies. The Wolfpack, averaging 26 points per game, has struggled to find rhythm, particularly in conference play where they hold a 0-3 record. Stanford’s defense, despite allowing an average of 37.4 points in their last five games, has the potential to step up against an NC State offense that’s still finding its footing. The Cardinal’s experience in close games this season, even in losses, has prepared them for high-pressure situations. With NC State potentially overlooking Stanford due to their record, the Cardinal have the perfect opportunity to catch the Wolfpack off guard. If Stanford can control the tempo with their ground game and force NC State into mistakes, they have a real shot at securing a much-needed road victory and turning their season around.

Why NC State Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 1-7

Over/Under: 5-3

NC State is primed to secure a crucial home victory against Stanford in Week 10, leveraging their home-field advantage and offensive momentum. The Wolfpack, coming off a hard-fought 24-23 win against California, have shown resilience and the ability to perform under pressure. Quarterback CJ Bailey has been a standout, amassing 1,376 passing yards this season and demonstrating his ability to lead the offense effectively. In their recent victory, Bailey’s impressive 306-yard, two-touchdown performance showcased his potential to exploit Stanford’s struggling defense. The Wolfpack’s balanced attack, featuring running back Kendrick Raphael’s 291 rushing yards and tight end Justin Joly’s 447 receiving yards, provides multiple weapons that will challenge Stanford’s defensive unit.

Defensively, while NC State has faced challenges, allowing an average of 31.4 points in their last five games, they have the home-field advantage at Carter-Finley Stadium to bolster their performance. The Wolfpack’s defense will be motivated to step up against a Stanford offense that has struggled to find consistency, averaging just 19.5 points per game. Stanford’s five-game losing streak and defensive vulnerabilities, allowing 37.4 points per game during this slump, play into NC State’s hands. The Wolfpack’s offense, averaging 26 points per game, should find opportunities against this porous Cardinal defense. With the energy of the home crowd behind them and the urgency to improve their conference standing, NC State is well-positioned to outperform Stanford in all phases of the game, securing a convincing victory and potentially covering the 9.5-point spread.

Final Stanford-NC State Prediction & Pick

In this Week 10 non-conference matchup, NC State hosts Stanford as 9.5-point favorites. The Wolfpack, coming off a narrow win against California, will look to build momentum at home. Quarterback CJ Bailey’s recent 306-yard performance bodes well against Stanford’s struggling defense. However, the Cardinal’s dual-threat quarterback Ashton Daniels could pose problems for NC State’s defense, which has allowed 31.4 points per game in their last five. Stanford’s five-game losing streak and defensive woes (37.4 points allowed per game during this stretch) give NC State an edge as CJ Bailey and his supporting cast take it to the visiting Stanford Cardinals to get the win and cover the spread at home.

Final Stanford-NC State Prediction & Pick: NC State -9.5 (118), Over 47.5 (-110)