The Stanford Cardinal take on the Oregon State Beavers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Stanford Oregon State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Stanford Oregon State.

Two coaches sitting squarely on Pac-12 basketball hot seats are going at it in this game. Jerod Haase of Stanford and Wayne Tinkle of Oregon State have both been at their schools for several years. To be more precise, both have been at their schools for more than half a decade. That's a long time at a job when you consider how rarely these men have reached the NCAA Tournament in their current tenures. Tinkle did make the Elite Eight in 2021, and he also made the NCAA Tournament in 2016. However, Oregon State has done absolutely nothing since that Elite Eight run, and one wonders if the Beavers will want to try something — and someone — new when Oregon State joins the West Coast Conference in basketball next season. Tinkle at least needs to prevent the bottom from falling out if he wants to feel somewhat comfortable about his job status.

Jerod Haase at Stanford is in a much worse position … and he should be. Haase, unlike Tinkle, has never made the NCAA Tournament at his current job. Stanford hasn't made the NCAAs since 2014 under Johnny Dawkins, who is now at UCF in the Big 12. The Cardinal used to have a vibrant and successful program under Mike Montgomery and then for a little while longer under Trent Johnson, but they have been bad over the past 15 years, with the sole exception of that 2014 run. Stanford needs to get hot and stay hot and produce an eight-game winning streak in order for Haase to turn his season around and save his job on The Farm.

Why Stanford Could Cover the Spread

The Oregon State Beavers are not a good team. They beat USC in Pac-12 play, but USC is arguably the single most disappointing team in college basketball this season. Oregon State blew a double-digit lead to Washington State and could not take advantage of UCLA's dysfunction as a basketball team earlier this season. The Beavers are in the bottom tier of the Pac-12 and show no real signs of becoming a factor in the conference. OSU is almost certain to miss the postseason once again and drift into mediocrity. Stanford isn't an especially good team, but it is better than Oregon State, and the point spread is not very large. Stanford winning by five or six points on the road would shock absolutely no one.

Why Oregon State Could Cover the Spread

The Stanford Cardinal lost to USC. Oregon State hammered USC. Looking at common opponents in the Pac-12 does not clearly put Stanford on a higher plane than Oregon State. Beyond that point, also consider that Oregon State has gotten off to good starts in several Pac-12 games this season. The Beavers held first-half leads versus UCLA and Washington State before letting those games slip away. Oregon State on the money line might not be a great bet, but with the Beavers getting 4.5 points at home, their good first-half starts lend weight to the argument that they will play this game close enough to cover.

Final Stanford-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

Neither team is reliable. Just stay away from this game.

Final Stanford-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Oregon State +4.5