The Stanford Cardinal will face off with the Washington State Cougars at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday for the Pac-12 Quarterfinals. We're here to share our college odds series, make a Stanford-Washington State prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
Stanford defeated the California Golden Bears 87-76 on Wednesday in a game they stole from underneath them. It was 69-65 Cal with 32 seconds left in the second half. Then, a bad foul allowed Stanford the chance to hit a free throw. Benny Gealer stole the ball from Jalen Cone and fed it to Michael Jones, who hit a three-pointer from the left wing to tie the game. Neither team could score over the final 18 seconds, forcing overtime. The Cardinal then flew off for 18 points in OT to seal the win.
Maxime Raynaud led the way with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Additionally, Brandon Angel added 18 points and eight rebounds. Spencer Jones had 17 points. Likewise, Kanaan Carlyle finished with 10 points. The Cardinal shot 42.6 percent from the field, including 20.8 percent from the triples. Yet, their defense was stout down the stretch as the Golden Bears finished with 39.4 percent shooting, including 40 percent from beyond the arc. It also helped that the Cardinal dominated the board battle 47-36, including 17 offensive rebounds. Furthermore, they had 10 steals and four blocked shots, which helped force 13 turnovers.
The Cougars enter the Pac-12 Tournament as the second-best team in the conference. They are coming off a season where they went 14-6 in the conference and 23-8 overall. Amazingly, they dominated at home, going 15-1 at Beasley Coliseum, compared to just 6-4 on the road. They will have a tough task ahead of them in an environment they are unfamiliar with. Moreover, this is a team that has never won a Pac-12 Tournament. Last season, they defeated Cal in the first round before falling to UCLA in the quarterfinals.
Washington State swept the season series with Stanford. First, they went into Stanford and throttled the Cardinal 89-75. Then, they played great defense in a 72-59 victory at Beasley Coliseum.
How to Watch Stanford vs. Washington State
Time: 9:05 PM ET/6:05 PM PT
TV: Pac-12 Network
Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Cardinal had enough in the tank to stun the Golden Bears. However, the Cougars are an entirely different team. It is worth noting that the Cardinal lost by 14 at home and 13 on the road against them. Regardless, they have a good chance of covering the spread if they can do some of the simple things.
Angel is their best player. In his last game against the Cougars, he scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 9 from the field. Expect the Cardinal to rely heavily on him to get the offense going. Likewise, Stanford will hope Raynaud can do his thing and make some magic on the court. It was a relatively quiet night for Raynaud in his last battle with Washington State, as he finished with eight points while shooting 4 for 8 from the floor. But his five turnovers in that game were detrimental to the Cardinal's success.
Carlyle was inconsistent in that game, finishing with 10 points while shooting 4 for 8 from the floor. Unfortunately, he also turned the ball over three times. Michael Jones was okay, finishing with 12 points. But he also shot 3 for 8.
But the biggest issue against the Cougars was the lack of rebounds. Unfortunately, Washington State dominated them on the boards, winning 35-20. Aside from a slight shooting difference, that was the main reason why the Cougars were able to thrive as much as they did.
Stanford will cover the spread if they can find better shots. Then, they need to do better on the board.
Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Isaac Jones is the man that makes this offense hum. This season, he has averaged 15.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting 58 percent from the field. He did well in the last battle against Stanford, scoring 15 points while shooting 6 for 9. Myles Rice has been another top guy. Significantly, he had a great season after averaging 15.3 points and shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Rice scored 14 points in his last showdown with the Cardinal but only shot 4 for 12 and turned the ball over six times.
Jaylen Wells has been solid for the Cougars, averaging 12.2 points per game. However, he shot just 43.1 percent from the floor, including 42 percent from beyond the arc. Wells had 15 points while shooting 4 for 8 in the recent battle with Stanford. Andrej Jakimovski has been a key contributor, averaging 10.1 points per game and shooting 37.1 percent from the hardwood. Ultimately, he, too, produced solid results, scoring 13 points while shooting 5 for 11.
Washington State will cover the spread if they continue to shoot efficiently and make things difficult for the Cardinal. Then, they need to win the board battle again.
Final Stanford-Washington State Prediction & Pick
Stanford could easily have lost that game on Wednesday. But they pulled one out of the hat. The Cougars will not be nearly that easy. In fact, they will be one of the toughest challenges the Cardinal have faced. The line is currently being prepared, and it is between 13 and 14 points. That seems right to me. Washington State is far superior to the Stanford and will have no problem covering the spread and advancing to the Pac-12 Semifinals.
Final Stanford-Washington State Prediction & Pick: