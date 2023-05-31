With the Stanley Cup Finals only days away, we are that much closer to finding out which player will be privileged enough to be a Conn Smythe Trophy award winner. Join us for our NHL odds series, where our Conn Smythe Trophy winner prediction and pick will be revealed.

Throughout the rich history of the National Hockey League, each year a decorated individual will be named hockey’s most valuable player to his team during the postseason. Whether it’s been Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar winning it in 2022 or the wonderful Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy capturing the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2021, who will hear their name called and be a part of history for their outstanding postseason play?

Here are the NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Stanley Cup Finals Odds: Conn Smythe Trophy winner

Sergei Bobrovsky: +200

Matthew Tkachuk: +360

Jack Eichel: +400

Jonathan Marchessault: +650

Why Bobrovsky Could Win the Conn Smythe

Hands down the top goaltender throughout the course of the postseason so far, Sergei Bobrovsky has put on his best impersonation of a human wall en route to leading his team to the Stanley Cup Final. Bafflingly enough, it was only a few short seasons ago that saw Bobrovsky fail to live up to his $70 million-dollar deal with some shaky play down the stretch. Fast forward to 2023, and no skater or goalie is ending the season off on a higher note than the 34-year-0ld net-minder.

In fact, the only goalie who has played at least a dozen games in any of the past seven post-seasons that has had a higher postseason save percentage than Bobrovsky was when Andrei Vasilevskiy won it two years ago. With back-to-back 50 and 63 save performances at one point in the playoffs, it certainly makes sense why Bobrovsky has the best odds to take home the Conn Smythe in 2o23.

Why Tkachuk Could Win the Conn Smythe The Spread

Although the Florida Panthers would not have gone on such a historic run in this postseason without Bobrovsky in between the pipes, the same could be said for the man with a knack for heroics in Matthew Tkachuk. Time and time again, the former Calgary Flame has been more clutch than any playoff performer in recent memory by tallying three game-winning goals to lead the Panthers to victory. As a whole, Tkachuk’s 21 overall points are the most out of anyone in the Stanley Cup Finals and he could easily take home the hardware especially if Florida finds a way to win their first-ever championship.

Why Eichel Could Win the Conn Smythe

Switching gears to the Western Conference, the Vegas Golden Knight’s leading scorer in center Jack Eichel has been a sight for sore eyes for a franchise that desperately needed some offensive firepower this season. After being limited to only 34 games due to injury during the 2021-2022 regular season that eventually saw Vegas miss out on the postseason festivities altogether, Eichel received a much cleaner bill of health this season by playing in 67 total games. Throughout the playoffs, there is no doubt that this is the best that Eichel has played in his entire career. If Vegas finds a way to bring Lord Stanley’s Cup to the Sin City, then it would be difficult not to award Eichel with the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Why Marchessault Could Win the Conn Smythe

Last and certainly not least, Jonathan Marchessault may have the lowest odds out of this bunch to take home MVP honors in the playoffs, but the 32-year-old Canadian has done his part in proving his worth to his team. Believe it or not, but Marchessault extended his point streak to five games with a goal on two shots in the series-clinching win over Dallas. Altogether, Marchessault has racked up 17 points in 17 playoff contests so far and is on a mission to show the rest of the hockey world that he is one of the more dangerous skaters on the Vegas roster. When the dust finally settles on this Stanley Cup Final, don’t be shocked if Marchessault hears his name called as the Most Valuable Player of these playoffs.

Final Conn Smythe Trophy Winner Prediction & Pick

Clearly, all four of these otherworldly hockey standouts deserve to see their names engraved into the Conn Smythe Trophy, but it will ultimately be Florida Panther star Matthew Tkachuk that etches himself into the history books for the rest of time.

Final Conn Smythe Trophy Winner Prediction & Pick: Matthew Tkachuk +360