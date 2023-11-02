Way before Baldur's Gate III boasted thousands of possible endings, Star Ocean: The Second Story was the OG in having many possible endings. The JRPG classic from the PSOne had 86 endings in total, but developers of the PlayStation Portable enhanced edition Second Evolution Tose thought that 86 was still not enough. They decided to add one more character to the game, effectively adding 13 more endings, for a total of 99. Star Ocean: The Second Story R remakes the game with the same 99 endings, which the game helpfully tracks for completionists like you. In this guide, we'll tell you exactly how to get all the Star Ocean: The Second Story R endings, all 99 of them.
How to get each Star Ocean: The Second Story R Ending
For every playthrough of the game, players will be able to unlock and experience several endings all at once. Instead of having a singular ending, Star Ocean: The Second Story R features multiple endings before the credits roll, showing what happens to each one of your party members after the final boss fight. We are organizing this guide based on the specific requirements to unlock them, starting with the endings tied to the two main characters, followed by endings requiring specific actions to unlock, followed by every possible endings based on character pairings, and finally, concluding with a list of all possible endings with characters going solo.
In the interest of keeping this Star Ocean: The Second Story R endings guide, we're not putting the description of how each one of these endings turns out. A minor spoiler, however, is that same-sex endings will always be in the form of friendship, and no same-sex romance endings are made for the game.
Claude's Endings
- Claude Solo – Do not pair Claude with any character
- Claude/Rena 2 – Pair Claude with Rena in Claude's Route, but do not max out their hearts
- Claude/Rena 3 – Pair Claude with Rena in Claude's Route, maxing out their hearts
- Claude/Celine – Pair Claude with Celine
- Claude/Bowman – Pair Claude with Bowman
- Claude/Dias – Pair Claude with Dias
- Claude/Precis 1 – Pair Claude with Precis, but do not max out their hearts
- Claude/Precis 2 – Pair Claude with Precis, maxing out their hearts
- Claude/Ashton – Pair Claude with Ashton
- Claude/Leon – Pair Claude with Leon
- Claude/Opera 1 – Pair Claude with Opera, maxing out their hearts
- Claude/Opera 2 – Pair Claude with Opera, but do not max out their hearts
- Claude/Ernest – Pair Claude with Ernest
- Claude/Noel – Pair Claude with Noel
- Claude/Chisato 1 – Pair Claude with Chisato, but do not max out their hearts
- Claude/Chisato 2 – Pair Claude with Chisato, maxing out their hearts
- Claude/Welch – Pair Claude with Welch
Rena's Endings
- Rena Solo – Do not pair Rena with any character
- Claude/Rena 1 – Pair Rena with Claude in Rena's Route
- Rena/Celine – Pair Rena with Celine
- Rena/Ashton – Pair Rena with Ashton
- Rena/Dias 1 – Pair Rena with Dias, but do not max out their hearts
- Rena/Dias 2 – Pair Rena with Dias, maxing out their hearts
- Rena/Precis – Pair Rena with Precis
- Rena/Bowman – Pair Rena with Bowman
- Rena/Leon – Pair Rena with Leon
- Rena/Opera – Pair Rena with Opera
- Rena/Ernest – Pair Rena with Ernest
- Rena/Noel – Pair Rena with Noel
- Rena/Chisato – Pair Rena with Chisator
- Rena/Welch – Pair Rena with Welch
Special Solo Endings
Some solo endings for characters can only be unlocked when specific requirements are met and are unlocked as follows:
- Celine Solo 2 – On Rena's Route, complete the PA sidequest chain with Claude in Krosse
- Ahston Solo 2 – On Rena's Route, complete the PA sidequest chain with Eleanor in Harley
- Opera Solo 2 – Complete the game without Ernest in the party
Special Pairing Endings
Some pairing endings for character pairings outside of Rena's and Claude's endings have specific requirements to unlock:
- Opera/Ernest 1 – Pair Opera with Ernest, but do not max out their hearts
- Opera/Ernest 2 – Pair Opera with Ernest, maxing out their hearts
- Celine/Ernest 1 – Pair Celine with Ernest, but do not max out their hearts
- Celine/Ernest 2 – Pair Celine with Ernest, maxing out their hearts
- Gather Up – Have a complete party of eight and have everyone's affinity towards each other be at equal levels, most achievable by maxing out all possible affinities within your party. Unlike all of the other Star Ocean: Second Story R endings, this one happens after the credits roll.
Pairing Endings
Here are all of the possible pairing endings for each possible pairing in the game. Note: Since recruiting some characters to your party locks out other characters from joining, there are no Precis/Bowman, Dias/Leon, Ashton/Opera, or Ashton/Ernest endings in the game. Also, take note that the game will prioritize first higher relationships for the endings, and in case of ties, follow this order of characters to prioritize: Claude, Rena, Celine, Bowman, Dias, Precis, Ashton, Leon, Opera, Ernest, Noel, Chisato, and Welch. This order is also the order of their endings in the game following the final boss.
- Celine/Ashton – Pair Celine with Ashton
- Celine/Dias – Pair Celine with Dias
- Celine/Precis – Pair Celine with Precis
- Celine/Bowman – Pair Celine with Bowman
- Celine/Leon – Pair Celine with Leon
- Celine/Opera – Pair Celine with Opera
- Celine/Noel – Pair Celine with Noel
- Celine/Chisato – Pair Celine with Chisato
- Celine/Welch – Pair Celine with Welch
- Ashton/Dias – Pair Ashton with Dias
- Ashton/Precis – Pair Ashton with Precis
- Ashton/Bowman – Pair Ashton with Bowman
- Ashton/Leon – Pair Ashton with Leon
- Ashton/Noel – Pair Ashton with Noel
- Ashton/Chisato – Pair Ashton with Chisato
- Ahston/Wlech – Pair Ashton with Welch
- Dias/Precis – Pair Dias with Precis
- Dias/Bowman – Pair Dias with Bowman
- Dias/Opera – Pair Dias with Opera
- Dias/Ernest – Pair Dias with Ernest
- Dias/Noel – Pair Dias with Noel
- Dias/Chisato – Pair Dias with Chisato
- Dias/Welch – Pair Dias with Welch
- Precis/Leon – Pair Precis with Leon
- Precis/Opera – Pair Precis with Ernest
- Precis/Noel – Pair Precis with Noel
- Precis/Chisato – Pair Precis with Chisato
- Precis/Welch – Pair Precis with Welch
- Bowman/Leon – Pair Bowman with Leon
- Bowman/Opera -Pair Bowman with Opera
- Bowman/Ernest – Pair Bowman with Ernest
- Bowman/Noel – Pair Bowman with Noel
- Bowman/Chisato – Pair Bowman with Chisato
- Bowman/Welch – Pair Bowman with Welch
- Leon/Opera – Pair Leon with Opera
- Leon/Ernest – Pair Leon with Ernest
- Leon/Noel – Pair Leon with Noel
- Leon/Chisato – Pair Leon with Chisato
- Leon/Welch – Pair Leon with Welch
- Opera/Noel – Pair Opera with Noel
- Opera/Chsiato – Pair Opera with Chisato
- Opera/Welch – Pair Opera with Welch
- Ernest/Noel – Pair Ernest with Noel
- Ernest/Chisato – Pair Ernest with Chisato
- Ernest/Welch – Pair Ernest with Welch
- Noel/Chisato – Pair Noel with Chisato
- Noel/Welch – Pair Noel with Welch
- Chisato/Welch – Pair Chisato with Welch
Regular Solo Endings
Finally, each character has a solo ending in case they don't get paired with anyone in the game. This happens when they don't gain significant affinity with any other character, or the characters they have high affinity with have a higher affinity with another character, or, based on the priority list we listed at the start of the pairings endings list, has lower priority than another possible pairing for the character they have high affinity with. Here is a complete list:
- Celine Solo 1
- Ashton Solo 1
- Dias Solo
- Precis Solo
- Bowman Solo
- Leon Solo
- Opera Solo 1
- Ernest Solo
- Noel Solo
- Chisato Solo
- Welch Solo
And that's a complete list of all of the different Star Ocean: The Second Story R endings and our guide on how to unlock all 99 of them. Take note that these endings get unlocked as you complete the game. You can just reload the save right before the final boss fight and manipulate the characters' affinities to get a different set of endings so that you only need to complete the game at most twice (once with Rena's ending, and once again with Claude's ending).
Star Ocean: The Second Story R is out now on PC through Steam, as well as on the PlayStation and the Nintendo Switch. The game was developed by Gemdrops and Square Enix and published by Square Enix.