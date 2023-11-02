Star Ocean: The Second Story R is whack with 99 different endings players can unlock. Here is our guide on how to get all of them.

Way before Baldur's Gate III boasted thousands of possible endings, Star Ocean: The Second Story was the OG in having many possible endings. The JRPG classic from the PSOne had 86 endings in total, but developers of the PlayStation Portable enhanced edition Second Evolution Tose thought that 86 was still not enough. They decided to add one more character to the game, effectively adding 13 more endings, for a total of 99. Star Ocean: The Second Story R remakes the game with the same 99 endings, which the game helpfully tracks for completionists like you. In this guide, we'll tell you exactly how to get all the Star Ocean: The Second Story R endings, all 99 of them.

How to get each Star Ocean: The Second Story R Ending

For every playthrough of the game, players will be able to unlock and experience several endings all at once. Instead of having a singular ending, Star Ocean: The Second Story R features multiple endings before the credits roll, showing what happens to each one of your party members after the final boss fight. We are organizing this guide based on the specific requirements to unlock them, starting with the endings tied to the two main characters, followed by endings requiring specific actions to unlock, followed by every possible endings based on character pairings, and finally, concluding with a list of all possible endings with characters going solo.

In the interest of keeping this Star Ocean: The Second Story R endings guide, we're not putting the description of how each one of these endings turns out. A minor spoiler, however, is that same-sex endings will always be in the form of friendship, and no same-sex romance endings are made for the game.

Claude's Endings

Claude Solo – Do not pair Claude with any character Claude/Rena 2 – Pair Claude with Rena in Claude's Route, but do not max out their hearts Claude/Rena 3 – Pair Claude with Rena in Claude's Route, maxing out their hearts Claude/Celine – Pair Claude with Celine Claude/Bowman – Pair Claude with Bowman Claude/Dias – Pair Claude with Dias Claude/Precis 1 – Pair Claude with Precis, but do not max out their hearts Claude/Precis 2 – Pair Claude with Precis, maxing out their hearts Claude/Ashton – Pair Claude with Ashton Claude/Leon – Pair Claude with Leon Claude/Opera 1 – Pair Claude with Opera, maxing out their hearts Claude/Opera 2 – Pair Claude with Opera, but do not max out their hearts Claude/Ernest – Pair Claude with Ernest Claude/Noel – Pair Claude with Noel Claude/Chisato 1 – Pair Claude with Chisato, but do not max out their hearts Claude/Chisato 2 – Pair Claude with Chisato, maxing out their hearts Claude/Welch – Pair Claude with Welch

Rena's Endings

Rena Solo – Do not pair Rena with any character Claude/Rena 1 – Pair Rena with Claude in Rena's Route Rena/Celine – Pair Rena with Celine Rena/Ashton – Pair Rena with Ashton Rena/Dias 1 – Pair Rena with Dias, but do not max out their hearts Rena/Dias 2 – Pair Rena with Dias, maxing out their hearts Rena/Precis – Pair Rena with Precis Rena/Bowman – Pair Rena with Bowman Rena/Leon – Pair Rena with Leon Rena/Opera – Pair Rena with Opera Rena/Ernest – Pair Rena with Ernest Rena/Noel – Pair Rena with Noel Rena/Chisato – Pair Rena with Chisator Rena/Welch – Pair Rena with Welch

Special Solo Endings

Some solo endings for characters can only be unlocked when specific requirements are met and are unlocked as follows:

Celine Solo 2 – On Rena's Route, complete the PA sidequest chain with Claude in Krosse Ahston Solo 2 – On Rena's Route, complete the PA sidequest chain with Eleanor in Harley Opera Solo 2 – Complete the game without Ernest in the party

Special Pairing Endings

Some pairing endings for character pairings outside of Rena's and Claude's endings have specific requirements to unlock:

Opera/Ernest 1 – Pair Opera with Ernest, but do not max out their hearts Opera/Ernest 2 – Pair Opera with Ernest, maxing out their hearts Celine/Ernest 1 – Pair Celine with Ernest, but do not max out their hearts Celine/Ernest 2 – Pair Celine with Ernest, maxing out their hearts Gather Up – Have a complete party of eight and have everyone's affinity towards each other be at equal levels, most achievable by maxing out all possible affinities within your party. Unlike all of the other Star Ocean: Second Story R endings, this one happens after the credits roll.

Pairing Endings

Here are all of the possible pairing endings for each possible pairing in the game. Note: Since recruiting some characters to your party locks out other characters from joining, there are no Precis/Bowman, Dias/Leon, Ashton/Opera, or Ashton/Ernest endings in the game. Also, take note that the game will prioritize first higher relationships for the endings, and in case of ties, follow this order of characters to prioritize: Claude, Rena, Celine, Bowman, Dias, Precis, Ashton, Leon, Opera, Ernest, Noel, Chisato, and Welch. This order is also the order of their endings in the game following the final boss.

Celine/Ashton – Pair Celine with Ashton Celine/Dias – Pair Celine with Dias Celine/Precis – Pair Celine with Precis Celine/Bowman – Pair Celine with Bowman Celine/Leon – Pair Celine with Leon Celine/Opera – Pair Celine with Opera Celine/Noel – Pair Celine with Noel Celine/Chisato – Pair Celine with Chisato Celine/Welch – Pair Celine with Welch Ashton/Dias – Pair Ashton with Dias Ashton/Precis – Pair Ashton with Precis Ashton/Bowman – Pair Ashton with Bowman Ashton/Leon – Pair Ashton with Leon Ashton/Noel – Pair Ashton with Noel Ashton/Chisato – Pair Ashton with Chisato Ahston/Wlech – Pair Ashton with Welch Dias/Precis – Pair Dias with Precis Dias/Bowman – Pair Dias with Bowman Dias/Opera – Pair Dias with Opera Dias/Ernest – Pair Dias with Ernest Dias/Noel – Pair Dias with Noel Dias/Chisato – Pair Dias with Chisato Dias/Welch – Pair Dias with Welch Precis/Leon – Pair Precis with Leon Precis/Opera – Pair Precis with Ernest Precis/Noel – Pair Precis with Noel Precis/Chisato – Pair Precis with Chisato Precis/Welch – Pair Precis with Welch Bowman/Leon – Pair Bowman with Leon Bowman/Opera -Pair Bowman with Opera Bowman/Ernest – Pair Bowman with Ernest Bowman/Noel – Pair Bowman with Noel Bowman/Chisato – Pair Bowman with Chisato Bowman/Welch – Pair Bowman with Welch Leon/Opera – Pair Leon with Opera Leon/Ernest – Pair Leon with Ernest Leon/Noel – Pair Leon with Noel Leon/Chisato – Pair Leon with Chisato Leon/Welch – Pair Leon with Welch Opera/Noel – Pair Opera with Noel Opera/Chsiato – Pair Opera with Chisato Opera/Welch – Pair Opera with Welch Ernest/Noel – Pair Ernest with Noel Ernest/Chisato – Pair Ernest with Chisato Ernest/Welch – Pair Ernest with Welch Noel/Chisato – Pair Noel with Chisato Noel/Welch – Pair Noel with Welch Chisato/Welch – Pair Chisato with Welch

Regular Solo Endings

Finally, each character has a solo ending in case they don't get paired with anyone in the game. This happens when they don't gain significant affinity with any other character, or the characters they have high affinity with have a higher affinity with another character, or, based on the priority list we listed at the start of the pairings endings list, has lower priority than another possible pairing for the character they have high affinity with. Here is a complete list:

Celine Solo 1 Ashton Solo 1 Dias Solo Precis Solo Bowman Solo Leon Solo Opera Solo 1 Ernest Solo Noel Solo Chisato Solo Welch Solo

And that's a complete list of all of the different Star Ocean: The Second Story R endings and our guide on how to unlock all 99 of them. Take note that these endings get unlocked as you complete the game. You can just reload the save right before the final boss fight and manipulate the characters' affinities to get a different set of endings so that you only need to complete the game at most twice (once with Rena's ending, and once again with Claude's ending).

Star Ocean: The Second Story R is out now on PC through Steam, as well as on the PlayStation and the Nintendo Switch. The game was developed by Gemdrops and Square Enix and published by Square Enix.