Star Wars alum Billy Dee Williams wants some dough if he returns to the SWU as Lando.
Deadline reports that he's open to returning to the franchise, but he'd like an excellent offer to do so. It sounds like we're not talking chump change.
86-year-old Williams last appeared as Lando in 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. In Solo: A Star Wars Story, Donald Glover played a younger version of the character.
Billy Dee Williams talks about returning as Lando
In an interview with Radio Times magazine, when asked about portraying Lando again, he said, “Pay me a lot of money, and I'll sell my soul.”
As for what he thinks of Glover portraying the character, he thinks he's doing it well.
Willaims said, “He's part of a whole new generation. He'll create whatever he needs to create to bring appeal to the character. He's a very talented young lad and very imaginative. I mean, it's not for me to say what he should do with the character at this stage. I took care of the 20th century, now he's got to take care of the 21st.”
He added, “I had a nice little lunch with him [Glover]. He's a delightful young man. Extremely talented. But I don't see him…I mean, when it comes to Lando Calrissian there's only one Lando Calrissian. I created that character. I told him to be charming — two words! That's all I needed to tell him. That's all I could think of.”
Reflecting on his role in Star Wars
Regarding his role in Star Wars, he was excited to be a part of it.
Back in February, he told The Guardian, “At that time there were all of these wonderful young film-makers that were changing the face of cinema like Spielberg and Coppola and Scorsese. When I was asked to participate in the Star Wars movie, I jumped at the opportunity of working with George Lucas.”
The star continued, “George at that time was getting a lot of flak about Darth Vader being this big black evil figure. But what he was trying to express was the old cowboy symbolism: the guy in the white hat as opposed to the guy in the black hat. That's basically what he was all about.”
We'll see if Billy Dee Williams gets that Star Wars paycheck he wants and if he ever returns. It would be great to see him on the screen as Lando again.