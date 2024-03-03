Mark Dodson, one of the guys who helped bring Star Wars and Gremlins to life, has died at age 64.
The voice actor was responsible for Mogwai's voice and many of the Gremlins, TMZ reports. However, his rise to fame began in 1983 with Star Wars. In Return of the Jedi, he voiced Salacious Crumb. The creature that was Jabba the Hut's companion that had a high voice, smile, and laughed a lot.
Mark Dodson passes away at 64
Dodson also voiced characters in Day of the Dead and video games. He also worked in radio and commercials.
With his ties to major motion pictures and entertainment, he enjoyed attending numerous conventions and fan fests. It was in Evansville, Indiana, while there to attend Horror Con that he passed away after a massive heartattack while asleep.
Horror Con left a heartfelt message on their Facebook page about his passing.
“We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Mark Dodson last night. Mark was not only a talented voice actor but also a cherished member of the horror community,” the post says. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans during this incredibly difficult time. We hope you can take a moment of your day to reflect on the joy and laughter that Mark brought into the world. His legacy will live on through his work.”
His daughter, Ciera, told TMZ that he “never ceased making me proud.”
His daughter and several grandchildren survive him.
We'll all remember his iconic voice in the films that we love.
RIP Mark Dodson.