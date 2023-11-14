With the endless lore and content provided by Star Wars, Disney+ continues to give fans series that end up becoming fan favorites.

In the ever-expanding galaxy of Star Wars, Disney+ has become a new frontier for the franchise, providing fans with a slew of captivating TV series set in various corners of this beloved universe. Moving beyond the Skywalker Saga, these shows delve into uncharted territories, exploring different timelines, characters, and themes. As Star Wars enthusiasts embark on these new adventures, we take a closer look at the Disney+ series, ranking them based on their impact, storytelling, and unique contributions to the Star Wars lore.

7. ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi': A Jedi's Journey

Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi, undoubtedly one of the franchise's most beloved characters, returns in a dedicated series exploring the Jedi Master's journey after the events of ‘Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.' Directed by Deborah Chow, the series sheds light on Obi-Wan's struggles and purpose as he navigates a galaxy plunged into darkness. While offering exciting fan service, including the return of Darth Vader and live-action Inquisitors, ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi' faces the challenge of living up to the iconic character's legacy.

6. ‘Visions': Anime Anthology

Breaking away from traditional Star Wars storytelling, ‘Visions' presents a unique animated anthology featuring contributions from seven of Japan's best animation studios. Each episode offers a fresh take on the Star Wars universe, showcasing diverse animation and storytelling styles. By introducing new heroes and sidelining legacy characters, ‘Visions' explores the vast stories within the Star Wars universe. While not part of the Skywalker saga, this anthology proves that Star Wars can shine when it steps away from familiar narratives.

5. ‘The Bad Batch': Unleashing the Untamed

Created by Dave Filoni, ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch' emerges as both a sequel and spin-off of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars.' Centered on the unique clone trooper squad, Clone Force 99, the series explores the aftermath of Order 66 as the Bad Batch is forced to go on the run. Beyond its action-packed sequences, the show's core theme revolves around teamwork and family, with the introduction of the standout character Omega. Despite a few narrative quirks, ‘The Bad Batch' manages to carve its niche in the Star Wars universe, earning its renewal for a third and final season.

4. ‘Tales of the Jedi': Bridging Gaps

‘Tales of the Jedi' functions as a six-episode series, with the first half focusing on Ahsoka Tano and the latter half delving into the backstory of a young Count Dooku before his turn to the Dark Side. This short animated series serves as a bridge between larger Star Wars entries, offering lore enthusiasts a deeper understanding of characters like Mace Windu and Qui-Gon Jinn. By filling in the gaps, ‘Tales of the Jedi' enhances the interesting universe, making it a must-watch for those eager to explore the intricate lives of their favorite characters.

3. ‘Ahsoka': Continuing the Legacy

Following her impactful live-action appearances, Ahsoka Tano, portrayed by Rosario Dawson, takes center stage in the 2023 series ‘Ahsoka.' Acting as a continuation of ‘Star Wars: Rebels,' the miniseries reunites Ahsoka with former apprentice Sabine Wren in the search for the missing Ezra Bridger and the elusive Grand Admiral Thrawn. While the first season provides a solid central mystery and explores the Star Wars universe, its penchant for fan service raises concerns about alienating casual viewers. Despite a somewhat underwhelming series finale, ‘Ahsoka' maintains the legacy of this beloved character.

2. ‘The Mandalorian': Gold Standard TV

‘The Mandalorian' emerges as the gold standard of Star Wars on the small screen, making a strong case for being the best thing to come from the franchise in decades. Set five years after ‘Return of the Jedi,' the series follows the titular bounty hunter, played by Pedro Pascal, as he navigates a galaxy rife with conflict. While Baby Yoda steals the show as the adorable mascot, ‘The Mandalorian' excels with its engaging characters, thrilling set-pieces, and emotionally resonant storytelling. This series stands out as absorbing television, capturing the essence of Star Wars in a way that resonates with fans and newcomers alike.

1. ‘Andor': A Gritty Departure

Possibly the most unexpected and refreshing entry in the Disney+ lineup, ‘Andor' takes the top spot. Focused on the character of Cassian Andor and set before the events of ‘Rogue One,' this series dares to be different. Breaking away from the traditional formula, ‘Andor' explores new characters, worlds, and themes. The show delves into the transformation of Cassian Andor from a cynical scavenger to a pivotal figure in the Rebellion, offering a darker and more mature tone. With intricate plots and complex characters, ‘Andor' proves that Star Wars shines brightest when it ventures into uncharted territory, delivering a standout first season that appeals to both die-hard fans and casual viewers.

In the ever-evolving landscape of Star Wars on Disney+, each series brings something unique to the table. From the gritty realism of ‘Andor' to the animated brilliance of ‘Visions,' Star Wars enthusiasts have a diverse array of storytelling at their disposal, expanding the galaxy far, far away in unprecedented ways. As these series continue to unfold, the Force remains strong, propelling the Star Wars legacy into uncharted territories.