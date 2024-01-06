It appears Star Wars fans may not want to hold their breath for season two of Ahsoka arriving any time soon, according to its lead star.

The end of Ahsoka season one seemingly set the stage for some big things to come in Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau‘s corner of the Star Wars universe born out of The Mandalorian. Despite this, it appears there no concrete plans regarding a second season in the immediate future according to the series' central star.

Rosario Dawson shared the disappointing update during an appearance on the Dagobah Dispatch podcast, via CBR, when discussing a possible season season. She revealed there had be no real conversations about Ahsoka's future, though there were plans for the cast to reunite in the immediate future.

“We're supposed to be having a dinner soon, of the whole cast, which will be really nice because I haven't seen everyone,” Dawson said. “I was very jealous seeing everyone at some of their cons recently, which I wasn't able to be at.”

Season one of Ahsoka ended with the titular character stranded on the planet of Peridea with Sabine Wren, effectively trading places with Ezra Bridger who manages to stowaway on Grand Admiral Thrawn's Star Destroyer. Fallen Jedi Baylan Skoll is on Peridea, as well, searching for a mysterious and ancient power he believes lives on the planet. Meanwhile, Grand Admiral Thrawn's return has come to fruition as his Star Destroyer arrives at Dathomir with the Night Sisters her brought with him from Peridea.

The ending appears to set the stage for a major confrontation that would potentially cap-off Filoni and Favreau's Mandoverse. A film, which will reportedly serve as the climax of the major narrative threads from The Mandalorian and its spin-offs, was announced in April 2023 with Filoni set to direct.

This appears to have left the future of multiple related-series up the in air, as a result. That said, actor and stuntman Brendan Wayne, who is one of three stand-ins for Pedro Pascal for The Mandalorian, hinted season four of the series was beginning to ramp up heading into the new year.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is the next planned release in Star Wars' Mandoverse and will reportedly premiere on Disney+ in 2024.