Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a very special game, not only because it follows up on an amazing Star Wars game in Jedi Fallen Order, but because it is the last Star Wars game to be made by Electronic Arts under its exclusivity contract with Disney. After this, EA will find itself at odds with other developers vying for the chance to create their own Star Wars game, if not easily losing the license to make Star Wars games outright. Hence, a lot is riding on Star Wars Jedi Survivor’s success, both commercially and critically. Thankfully, the game has been a critical darling so far, but what of its sales figures? We’ll know soon enough, but definitely, a big factor in the game’s commercial performance would be its availability on EA Play. So, the big question is, is Star Wars Jedi Survivor on EA Play?

Is Star Wars Jedi Survivor launching Day One on EA Play?

Luckily for all EA Play subscribers worldwide, Star Wars Jedi Survivor will be coming out as part of EA Play Pro on Day One when it releases on April 28. It’s a great deal for anyone subscribed to the service, as for only $14.99 a month, they get to play the latest offerings from EA, including the $70 Star Wars Jedi Survivor. That’s a $55 discount, plus more since players get access to a whole lot more games that are on offer. For a full list of what’s on EA Play, you can check out the official website.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Apart from getting access to the main game, EA Play Pro subscribers also get full access to pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonus items, including the Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired “Jedi Survival” Cosmetic Pack, the “Galactic Hero” Cosmetic Pack, and the “New Hero” Cosmetic Pack, giving players instant access to skins and lightsaber cosmetics right from the get-go.

The basic tier of EA Play is also available as part of the Xbox and PC Game Pass, which means that while you get better value for getting Xbox Game Pass with the additional games that come with EA Play, new releases like Star Wars Jedi Survivor won’t be playable through those subscription services, as EA Play Pro has to be purchased separately. In spite of that, EA Play for Xbox Game Pass has free game trials of some of EA’s latest big releases, so all’s not lost. Eventually, even, you can hope for the game to graduate from Pro to the basic tier, just like how Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order did a few years after release. So if you can wait, just keep the subscription up, send the game to the backlog, and play other games for the time being.