A new report indicates that a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is not longer in the works at the moment.

A remake of the iconic Star Wars game, Knights of the Old Republic game got a sad update.

Knights of the Old Republic DOA?

Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb spoke about the Star Wars remake during his Game Mess Mornings show. “I just want to clear it up, this game is not being worked on right now,” he revealed. “Just full stop. This game is not being worked on in any way, at any studio.”

At PlayStation Showcase 2021, a teaser trailer for a Knights of the Old Republic remake was unveiled. But now, it doesn't appear that it will happen. The remake was initially intended for PlayStation 5 and PC consoles.

Knights of the Old Republic is one of the various Star Wars video game franchises. The original game was first released in 2003 and is a lauded part of the franchise's output. Its story took place nearly 4,000 years before the Galactic Empire and pits the player, a Jedi, against Darth Malak.

A sequel game, The Sith Lords, was released one year later. In 2011, an online RPG game was released from BioWare and Electronic Arts for PC.

As for Star Wars, they will continue on. The franchise was created by George Lucas in 1977 and has released 11 feature films and numerous TV series. There have also been a number of video game releases from the franchise.

Electronic Arts has largely released the various Star Wars games. This includes the online multiplayer game Battlefront, and its sequel, as well as Squadrons. In 2019, they released Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. A sequel game, Survivor, was released earlier this year.