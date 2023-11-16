Taika Waititi's upcoming Star Wars film will have the director's signature quirky humor, but it might not be for all of the franchise's fans.

Director Taika Waititi is still mum about his Star Wars movie, but he said there's a joke in there that might raise fans' hackles, Variety reported.

When he was asked if his take on the massively popular franchise would still be the Star Wars fans know and love, Waititi said, “It will be … dramatic pause … a Taika Waititi film.”

He added with a laugh, “It's gonna piss people off.”

So what is a Taika Waititi film like? He's known for writing and directing quirky and comedic movies.

His breakout movie, 2014's What We Do In The Shadows, was done in a mockumentary style. The film followed four vampire housemates living in New Zealand. A series based on the film has just been renewed for its sixth season.

Before jumping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Waititi released 2016's Hunt for the Wilderpeople starring Sam Neill. In 2017, he released Thor: Ragnarok. The movie was lauded by critics, and has a 93% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

With those three movies in mind, it's still up in the air what his new Star Wars movie will be like. It would be fun to blend the mockumentary style of Shadows, the offbeat charm of Wilderpeople and the comedic madness of Ragnarok and inject all of that into Star Wars.

Waititi had previously told Deadline, “I would like to take something new and create some new characters and just expand the world, otherwise it feels like it’s a very small story.”

Most of his movies have mostly tackled issues concerning indigenous people like his current film, Next Goal Wins – either in your face or more subtly. If Waititi is to create something new and expand the Star Wars universe, it's a good bet that it just might be the wittiest Star Wars installment yet.