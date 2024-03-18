Are you ready for the newest SWU saga? Star Wars The Acolyte is coming soon, and there's a bloody good poster to prove it.
A poster for Acolyte was released on the official X channel. It features a lightsaber with blood flowing from it. The text reads, “In an age of light, a darkness rises.”
Also, the comment section indicates that a new trailer will be released tomorrow (Tuesday, March 18) at 8 a.m. PT. Plus, it has an official Disney+ premiere date of June 4.
Tomorrow. #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/ILIfVu11ve
— Star Wars (@starwars) March 18, 2024
Variety reports the newest installment in the franchise will star Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafine Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne-Moss.
What is Star Wars The Acolyte about?
The official logline states, “An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.”
It will be before the Star Wars film, during the High Republic era.
The series was created by Leslye Headland, who will also serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Co-executive producers are Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana. Producers include Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson.
According to IGN, the show was developed with Stenberg in mind.
“All the artwork was conceptualized with my face, and Leslye was like, ‘So I've been working on this for about three or four years for you. I don't know what I'm going to do if you don't do it. No pressure,” Stenberg said. “So I was sent to the moon, of course.”
It's also noted that Star Wars The Acolyte will feature more Jedi than other films or shows in the SWU, so get ready.
We'll reveal more as the new trailer drops tomorrow.