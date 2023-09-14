Wondering where to find all of the pieces of evidence you need? Here's our guide on how to find all the pieces of evidence you will need to complete the Burden of Proof quest in Starfield.

Starfield Guide – Burden of Proof Evidence Locations

Upon starting the Crimson Fleet questline through Commander Ikande, he will direct you to Lieutenant Toft. She will give you the quest Burden of Proof. The quest involves gathering as much evidence as you can regarding the Crimson Fleet. According to her, the evidence you gather will help in taking down the Crimson Fleet. This will also have some effect in the Crimson Fleet questline if you choose to side with the UC SysDef down the line. As such, it's important to collect these pieces of evidence as soon as you can.

There are a total of twenty (20) pieces of evidence that the player can find throughout Starfield's Crimson Fleet questline. It's important to note that the player can potentially miss some of the evidence here. This is because they are located in locations or side quests you can eventually lose access to. It is important to grab these pieces of evidence as you go along.

Now, without further ado, let's dive into the locations of all 20 pieces of evidence for the Burden of Proof quest in Starfield.

This is the first piece of evidence that you can find, even before starting the Burden of Proof questline. It's located in Cydonia on Mars, inside of the Broken Spear. The Evidence Slate, titled Naeva Meetup, is on the table behind Adler Kemp.

Upon entering the Key, make your way to the Docking Bay, and head inside Jazz's office in the Ship Services area. You will find the Evidence Slate, titled Request A17, to the right of the computer, beside the brown and white parcel.



Head over to the Bunks area of The Key. Look for the black skull graffiti on a wall on the left. Go into the room to the right of the skull, the one with a bed and a case at the foot of it. You will find the Evidence Slate, titled Mira's Demise, on top of the case.



Head over to the main control room of The Key, where you first meet Delgado. Head up to the room on top of the stairs, with a lot of computers. In the corner is Delgado's personal computer. On the upper left part of the console, you will find another Evidence Slate, titled Voss's Parts.



Accept the sidequest from Samina, the medic of the Crimson Fleet, to gain access to this Evidence Slate. After accepting the quest, you will need to make your way to The Clinic, where you will pick up medical supplies. Inside the room where you find Gennady Ayton, you will find the Evidence Slate, titled Gennady Ayton. It is in the corner of the room, on top of the stack of machines.

Roam around The Key for a while until one of the pirates makes a comment about Bog's attitude. Approach him and accept the quest: Reclaiming The Past. In the chest where you find Maddie's Ring, you will also find an Evidence Slate, titled Message for Bog.

Make your way to Hopetown and enter the Pit Stop bar. There, on the counter, you will find the Evidence Slate titled Hopetown Raid.



Make your way to The Den in the Wolf system. On top of one of the tables, you will find another Evidence Slate, titled Kreet Offer.



Head over to the Red Mile in Porrima III. Upon entering, go to the left side of the bar. You will find another Evidence Slate there, titled Chunks Heist. (Listening to this Slate made me laugh.)



Head over to Gagarin's Landing in Gagarin. Walk over to Lizzy's Open bar and go to the right side of the counter. There, you will find the Evidence Slate titled Chiroptera.



While doing the quest Echoes of the Past for the Crimson Fleet, you will make your way to The Lock. While progressing through the mission, one of your objectives involves picking up the Evidence Slate titled Carter's Gig. This is located inside Carter's Locker.

Near the end of the Echoes of the Past quest, you will find yourself inside the Warden's office. Near where Mathis is standing, you will find the Evidence Slate, titled Warden's Log.

During the quest Breaking the Bank, you will board the Siren of Stars spaceship. After talking to the captain, make your way to the Captain's Quarters. The door to the Captain's Quarters is beside the Boom Pop! vending machine. You will find the Evidence Slate, titled Request Denied, on the shelf beside the bed.

While going through the Breaking the Bank mission, you will find yourself confronting Gabriel Vera. During the confrontation, you can persuade Gabriel to give up the Evidence Slate in his possession, called Galbank Plan.

During the quest The Best There Is, you will find yourself in the Well in New Atlantis, looking for Huan. Inside Kay's House, make your way to the kitchen. The Evidence Slate, titled Huan's Talk, is on the counter.



After sneaking into the SY-920 in the quest The Best There Is, you will find yourself reaching Dr. Vogel's lab. Once you have the opportunity to move around, head over to the room at the back of the lab. The Evidence Slate, titled Eubanks & Woods, will be on the cart near the consoles.

During the quest Absolute Power, you will find yourself going to Madam Sauvage's Place in Neon. Enter the back room at the left side of the bar, and head over to the two beds there. The Evidence Slate, titled The Big Score, will be on top of the table between the two beds.



Head over to Generdyne Industries in Neon to talk with the receptionist, Ji. After listening to his problems, and giving him some advice and friendly persuasion, you will gain access to Ayumi Komiko's office, where there will be a safe. Open the safe to get the Evidence Slate titled Meeting with Bayu. This will be helpful both for this quest and for the next part of the quest.

After grabbing the Meeting with Bayu Evidence Slate, make your way to the Member's Lounge of Euphorika. You will find another Evidence Slate, titled Ayumi's Offer, on the drinks shelf behind the bartender. You can then use the previous Slate to blackmail Ayumi Komiko to help you in the next part of the quest.



The final Evidence Slate is located onboard The Legacy, during the penultimate quest Eye of the Storm. After making your way to Jasper Kryx's body, you will find the Evidence Slate, titled GBLR013: Mortem Obire, on the floor beside him.

Why should you get all 20 Burden of Proof Evidence?

It might seem like a lot of work to get all of the Evidence Slates while doing the Burden of Proof quest in Starfield. However, there are a few good reasons to do so. The first is that for every piece of Evidence you turn in, Lieutenant Toft will reward you with a few thousand Credits, as well as some EXP. This is for each piece of Evidence, so you will definitely receive a sizable amount after turning in all twenty of them.

The second is that the more evidence you turn over the Lieutenant Toft, the more help you can expect during the final confrontation with the Crimson Fleet. The evidence shows the UC that the Crimson Fleet really is a threat to be taken seriously, so they will send all the help they can get during the final confrontation. The final reason is that the more you turn over to Lieutenant Toft, the more she opens up about her past. While this might not be as rewarding as the previous two reasons, it does build Lieutenant Toft, and in turn Commander Ikande, as characters thanks to the background lore.

That's all for our guide on how to find all of the Evidence Slates that you can turn over during the Burden Of Proof quest in Starfield. Starfield is available on Xbox Series X|S and PC now. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.