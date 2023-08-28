In a new clip from Stars on Mars, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce detailed a near-fatal stabbing experience.

The clip, which was broken by TMZ, Pierce talked about a Boston nightclub incident in which he got stabbed 11 times, which he called the “lowest point in my life.” This came after Pierce was asked if he believes he deserved to win over the competitors who have been there longer.

“I was out [at a] nightclub, got into an altercation, and I was like 23 years old, living my dream, and then all of the sudden I'm fighting death,” Pierce said. “Not only was it a low point, it was a high point for me, too, because it changed my thinking, it changed my mindset, it changed how I live.”

Host William Shatner asked if that perspective change made its way into Pierce's time on Stars on Mars. He replied, “My first four days, I was on [the] bottom three. Now I'm sitting here at the table, so it's kinda been my life, you know, starting at the bottom and rising up.”

Stars on Mars is FOX's new reality competition show. A slew of celebrities were brought together in Australia to simulate life on Mars. In a very Survivor-like format, each episode would consist of tasks and challenges, with one celebrity being voted off at the end. The likes of Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Richard Sherman, Ronda Rousey, Andy Richter, Lance Armstrong, Ariel Winter, Marshawn Lynch, Adam Rippon, Porsha Williams, and Paul Pierce all participated.

The season finale of Stars on Mars will air on 8/7c on Monday, August 28.