ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Stars hit the road as they face the St. Louis Blues. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Stars-Blues prediction and pick.

The Dallas Stars come into Friday at 29-17-1 on the year, good for third in the Central Division, but just one point behind Minnesota for second place. After winning seven straight games, they won just two of the last six heading into Friday night. On Friday, the Stars will face the Vegas Golden Knights at home before hitting the road to face the St. Louis Blues.

Meanwhile, the Blues come into the game at 23-22-4 on the year, which places them fifth in the Central Division. Still, the Blues might sell at the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the Vegas Golden Knights. Mark Stone scored just 19 seconds into the game to give the Golden Knights the lead. The Golden Knights would have a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period. Pavel Dorofeyev would add to the lead in the second period, and the Golden Knights would go on to defeat the Blues 4-2.

Here are the Stars-Blues NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars-Blues Odds

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -150

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +125

Over: 5.5 (-132)

Under: 5.5 (+108)

How To Watch Stars vs Blues

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

Matt Duchene leads the Stars in points this year, currently playing on the second line. He has scored 18 goals and 27 assists this year while having five goals and 10 assists on the power play. Duchene is currently paired with Jamie Benn on the second line. Benn is fourth on the team in points with 12 goals and 18 assists. Roope Hintz leads the team in goals and is currently playing on the third line. He comes in with 19 goals and eight assists this year.

The Dallas Stars' top line is led by Jason Robertson Robertson is second on the team in points while tied for the the team lead in assists. He has 15 goals and 27 assists on the year, with three goals and five assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Wyatt Johnston. Johnston is third on the team in points with 11 goals and 26 assists this year.

With Jake Oettinger expected to play on Friday night, Casey DeSmith will be the goalkeeper for this one. DeSmith is 6-6-0 with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. He has gone 3-2-0 in his last five starts, with three games giving up two or fewer goals.

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Blues is led by Jordan Kyrou and Dylan Holloway. Kyrou leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 21 goals and 21 assists, good for 42 points. Kyrou has scored five goals and added six assists on the power play as well. Holloway is second on the team in points, coming in with 15 goals and 22 assists this year. They are joined on the line by Brayden Schenn. Schenn has 11 goals and 18 assists.

Meanwhile, Robert Thomas leads the second line and is third on the team in points while leading the team in assists. He has 12 goals and 24 assists on the year. Meanwhile, Pavel Buchnevic is also on the second line, sitting fourth on the team in points with 11 goals and 20 assists. Thomas and Buchnevich are joined by Jake Neighbours on the second line. Neighbours comes in with 13 goals and 11 assists on the year, good for 24 points. He also has scored five times on the power play this year.

Jordan Binnington is expected to be in goal. He is 13-17-3 on the year with a .898 save percentage and a 2.86 goals-against average. Binnington has been up-and-down as of late. In his last four starts, he is 2-2-0. Further, he has two games in the last four giving up two or fewer goals with a save percentage over .930.

Final Stars-Blues Prediction & Pick

The Stars come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One reason has been the defense. They are fourth in the NHL in goals against while having the best penalty kill unit in the NHL. They are also scoring 3.13 goals per game. Meanwhile, the Blues are 18th in the NHL in goals against, while scoring just 2.82 goals per game this year. The defense has not been as good recently. In their last three games, they have allowed 12 goals. Still, with the Stars coming in off back-to-back games, and scoring just nine goals in their last four games, expect the Blues to keep it close.

Final Stars-Blues Prediction & Pick: Blues +1.5 (-210)