The Vegas Golden Knights will head to Texas to face the Dallas Stars. It will be a Western Conference showdown as we share our NHL odds series and make a Golden Knights-Stars prediction and pick.

The Golden Knights lead the head-to-head series 21-16. Recently, the Knights defeated the Stars 3-2 on December 6, 2024. But the Knights are 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Stars, including four wins in a row. Additionally, the Knights are 3-2 in the past five games in Dallas. These teams are very familiar with one another, with the Stars eliminating the Golden Knights last season.

Here are the Golden Knights-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Stars Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +140

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs Stars

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite being on top of the Pacific Division, the Golden Knights have struggled recently, losing four games in a row coming into Thursday's battle with the St. Louis Blues. Their recent struggles have shown that the Golden Knights might need to make a trade at the deadline to improve their chances of returning to the Stanley Cup for the second time in three seasons.

When the Golden Knights defeated the Stars last month, they started by taking a 1-0 lead early. Then, they did not flinch after the Stars tied the game, tallying two more goals to boost themselves. The Knights held off a furious Dallas rally, clinging onto a one-goal lead.

Tomas Hertl, Jack Eichel, and Nicolas Roy each tallied a goal in this game. Likewise, Shea Theodore had two helpers, and Mark Stone added an apple. The Golden Knights finished this game with 28 shots on goal while also winning 50 percent of the faceoffs. Likewise, they went 2 for 6 on the powerplay.

Adin Hill was exceptional in this game, stopping 38 shots and allowing just two goals. Furthermore, his defense killed off two penalties, leveled 15 hits, and blocked 14 shots. The Knights may elect to start Ilya Samsonov on Thursday against the Blues. Therefore, expect Hill to get the tougher team on Friday.

The Golden Knights will cover the spread if they continue taking amazing chances on offense and open up some firing lanes for Eichel and Hertl. Then, they must defend the crease and, once again, avoid taking too many penalties.

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jamie Benn remains a favorite in Dallas and one of the longest-tenured players on the Stars. Ultimately, whether he re-signs with the Stars is still a mystery. For now, the Stars need Benn to do more, especially considering he was held off the scoresheet in the first game.

The offense was bad when the Stars met the Golden Knights in Sin City. Unfortunately, they just could not score early. When they tied the game, it was not enough to swing the momentum in their favor. By the time they finally attempted a comeback, they simply ran out of time. They could not manufacture any goals when they needed to.

Mason Marcment is still injured. Therefore, the Stars need their other weapons to produce. Matt Duchene also was held off the score sheet in the last meeting with the Knights. Significantly, he has been a major player in past victories over the Knights and must find a way to show up here. Evgeni Dadonov also did not score in the last game. Thus, expect him to try and find his footing and get one in the back of the net.

The Stars fired 40 shots at Hill in their last game, but only two went through. Also, they won 50 percent of the faceoffs but could not convert on any of their powerplay chances.

Jake Oettinger was not awful, as he made 23 saves in that game while allowing three goals. However, the penalty kill went 4 for 6, allowing two pucks to cross the line. The defense finished with 15 hits and 14 blocked shots.

The Stars will cover the spread if they can find a way to score early and build some momentum. Then, they must defend the crease and avoid taking so many penalties.

Final Golden Knights-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights are 29-18 against the spread, while the Stars are 20-27 against the spread. Moreover, the Knights are 13-9 against the spread on the road, while the Stars are 14-11 against the spread at home. The Golden Knights are 22-23-2 against the over/under, while the Stars are 13-30-4 against the over/under.

I feel like this game is going to go down to the wire, as a lot of these games tend to go. Because of that, I can see the Golden Knights going into Dallas and covering the spread.

Final Golden Knights-Stars Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights +1.5 (-176)