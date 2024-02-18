We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Stars-Bruins prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Dallas Stars will head to Beantown to face the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Stars-Bruins prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Stars lost 4-3 in overtime to the Edmonton Oilers at home on Saturday. At first, the teams could not score in the first period. The floodgates opened in the second period as Evan Bouchard scored a goal. Then, the Stars led 2-1 before they allowed the Oilers to score twice. But Matt Duchene tied it with a powerplay goal to make it 3-3 headed into the third period. A scoreless third-period forced OT. Then, Bouchard tacked on an overtime goal to win the game. Jake Oettinger finished with 20 saves and four goals allowed. The Stars won 49 percent of their faceoffs. Additionally, they went 2 for 3 on the powerplay and 3 for 4 on the penalty kill. The Stars also had 25 hits and blocked 14 shots.

The Bruins lost 5-4 to the Los Angeles Kings in overtime on Saturday at the TD Garden. At first, they led 3-2 going into the third period. The Bruins led 4-3 with two minutes left in the game. Unfortunately, they allowed Anze Kopitar to tie it with a powerplay goal. The Bruins allowed the Kings to win it thanks to Brandt Clarke, who scored an overtime goal to end it. Goalie Linus Ullmark finished with 30 saves and five goals allowed. Overall, the Bruins won 64 percent of their faceoffs. The Bruins also went 1 for 4 on the powerplay and 1 for 2 on the penalty kill. Also, the Bruins had 39 hits and blocked 19 shots.

The Bruins defeated the Stars 3-2 on November 7 in Dallas. Furthermore, they have won three games in a row. The Bruins are also 8-1-1 through their past 10 games against the Stars.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars-Bruins Odds

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-245)

Moneyline: +102

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 5.5 (-124)

Under: 5.5 (+102)

How to Watch Stars vs. Bruins

Time: 1:05 PM ET/10:05 AM PT

TV: ESPN+, New England Sports Network, and Bally Sports South West

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Stars are the second-best team in the Western Conference right now. Now, they hope to recover from their last game and steal a win at the TD Garden. They will have a good chance against a team that is 17-7-5 at the TD Garden.

Jason Robertson is their best player, with 18 goals and 37 assists, including five powerplay markers. Meanwhile, Duchene has 22 goals and 33 assists, including five powerplay conversions. Roope Hintz has 23 goals and 26 assists, including five powerplay snipes. Likewise, Joe Pavelski has 19 goals and 27 assists, including nine powerplay conversions. Tyler Seguin has 20 goals and 25 assists. These five players will represent an offense that has the most goals in the NHL. Additionally, they are second in shooting percentage and ninth on the powerplay.

Jake Oettinger will likely get the start and comes in with a 20-9-3 record with a 2.94 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904. Moreover, he will back up a defense that is 15th in goals against and eighth on the penalty kill.

The Stars will cover the spread if they can score first. Ultimately, this will help them take the crowd out of the game.

Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Bruins are the second-best team in the Eastern Conference as the Florida Panthers have passed them. Regardless, they still have so much talent and will be ready to take on the Stars.

David Pastrnak leads the way with 34 goals and 45 assists, including 11 powerplay markers. Meanwhile, Brad Marchand has 25 goals and 25 assists, including seven powerplay tallies. Charlie Coyle has 18 goals and 27 assists, including four powerplay markers. Likewise, Charlie McAvoy now has eight goals and 27 assists, including one tally on the powerplay. These players will represent an offense that is eighth in goals, sixth in shooting percentage, and eighth on the powerplay.

Jeremy Swayman will get his turn in the rotation and comes in with a 16-6-7 record with a 2,38 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921. He will play behind a defense that is sixth in goals against and 11th on the penalty kill.

The Bruins will cover the spread if they can get multiple chances on the powerplay. Then, they need to avoid turning the puck over.

Final Stars-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Stars look to bounce back. The Bruins are also looking to rebound. Ultimately, this game will go down to the wire. The Stars keep it close on the road. But the Bruins will snag the win in front of their fans.

Final Stars-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Bruins Moneyline: -122