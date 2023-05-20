Is there anything quite like the Stanley Cup Playoffs? The Western Conference Finals rage on for Game 2 of the series on Sunday as the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights go head-to-head on the ice. Let’s check out our NHL odds series, where our Stars-Golden Knights prediction and pick will be all but unveiled.

Game One had all of the entertainment a hockey fan could ask for! By the time the final horn had sounded, it was the Vegas Golden Knights that ultimately prevailed in thrilling fashion by a score of 4-3 in overtime. After Dallas snagged all three games over Vegas during the regular season, it was Vegas that finally got the monkey off their backs with a dramatic victory on Friday. With a 1-0 series lead, does Vegas have what it takes to stand firm and hold on to home-ice advantage before heading out to Dallas?

Here are the Ducks-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Stars-Golden Knights Odds

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-235)

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+190)

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Stars vs. Golden Knights

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

After striking first with an opening-period goal by Jason Robertson, it was the Stars that spend the rest of the matchup playing catch up as they found themselves trailing in the opening frames of the third period 2-1. However, Dallas kept answering the call all night long as they eventually sneaked a shot past Vegas goaltender Adin Hill in the final minutes of the third period to force overtime.

However, it ended up being all for not as Dallas eventually went down in defeat in crushing fashion and were edged out in most facets of the game on Friday. Although Dallas was recorded a similar amount of shots in comparison to Vegas, it was the Golden Knights that got after the puck with their physical brand of play that eventually tired the Stars out. Alas, laying the lumber on the boards to come up with loose pucks could end up benefiting Dallas in a big way. In the sport of hockey, oftentimes all you need is a lucky bounce or two to go your way and if the Stars make the Knights feel them with their hits, then some of those ricochets of the puck could favor Dallas.

Of course, the ultimate equalizer for the Stars will end up being the extremely talented Jake Oettinger and his ability too shut down opposing offensive attacks with ease. Heading into this series, many believed that Oettinger would be a sure-fire X-factor for this best-of-seven-game matchup. In Game One, the Dallas net-minder didn’t always look like himself as he only saved 33 of 37 shots, but it wouldn’t be a shock if he was lockdown for Game 2. If this ends up being the case, then the Stars as a whole will be tough to overcome.

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

Playing a rather clean game overall that led to a statement Game One victory, there are still some elements where Vegas can improve upon if they want to defend their home-ice.

For starters, Vegas should feel mighty fine on how they were able to implement their penalty kill when being shorthanded versus Dallas on Friday. Alas, the Stars ended up being 0-2 on the power play and failed to generate that many good looks all night long. Of course, this is something that Dallas has to take advantage of considering that Vegas scored on a league-high 66% of goals while at full strength which could only spell out disaster for the Stars. As long as the Golden Knights stay out of the penalty box more consistently than normal, then they should be in good shape.

Lastly, the ability of Adin Hill will need to continue to be at an all-time high to keep Dallas off the scoreboard. Acquired late last season to help shore up their goaltending room, Hill has taken the starting gig by storm with the injury of Logan Thompson and has certainly looked the part of a Stanley Cup Champion-worthy net-minder throughout these playoffs. When taking a closer look, using Hill hasn’t been ideal, but it has paid off with his .947 save percentage to go along with a 2.92 goals-against average in just five games in net. Clearly, Hill is on a mission and he could very well be the reason that Vegas covers the spread in Game Two.

Final Stars-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

It doesn’t get much better than this! With the wild, wild, west title on the line in this series, expect the Stars to come out firing on all cylinders in an attempt to tie things up at one apiece. Side with the bright “Stars” of Dallas and you will not be disappointed!

Final Stars-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Stars +1.5 (-235)