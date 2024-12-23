ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Central Division battle as the Dallas Stars face the Utah Hockey Club. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Stars-Utah Hockey Club prediction and pick.

The Stars come into the game at 19-13-0 on the year, good for fourth in the Central Division. The Stars have lost their last two games. First, it was a 5-3 loss in which Jamie Benn broke the team record for most games played as a member of the Stars. Then, last time out, they faced the New York Rangers. The Stars struck first on a goal from Rooper Hintz but would give up two goals in the period. They would give up an empty net goal in the third period as well as the Stars lost the game 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Utah Hockey Club is 16-11-6 on the year, sitting fifth in the division. Last time out, they faced the Anaheim Ducks. Clayton Keller, who has struggled at times this year, gave Utah the lead just 1:26 into the game. They would take a 2-1 lead in the first period, and extend it to 4-1 in the second. Still, the Ducks scored once in the second and then added two goals in the third to tie the game. This would lead to a shootout, where the Ducks would take the victory.

Here are the Stars-Utah Hockey Clubs NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars-Utah Hockey Club Odds

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -156

Utah Hockey Club: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 6.5 (+112)

Under: 6.5 (-138)

How To Watch Stars vs Utah Hockey Club

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

Matt Duchene leads the Stars in points this year. He has scored 13 goals and 17 assists this year while having three goals and eight assists on the power play. Duchene is currently playing on the second line and is joined on the line by Mason Marchment. Marchment has 12 goals and 15 assists this year, sitting second on the team in points. He also has a goal and five assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Evgenii Dadonov, who has eight goals and four assists on the year.

The Dallas Stars top line is led by Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz. Robertson leads the line in points, sitting third on the team in points this year. He has seven goals and 15 assists on the year with two goals and three assists on the power play. Hintz leads the team in goals, having 14 goals and six assists on the year, with three goals and two assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Mavrik Bourque, who has two goals and four assists this year.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in goal for the Stars in this one. He is 16-9-0 on the year with a 2.42 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He is third in the NHL in wins, while sitting tenth in goals-against average. Oettinger was solid last time out, giving up two goals on 29 shots in a loss. Still, it was the third time in four games he has been above .930 in save percentage.

Why the Utah Hockey Club Could Cover the Spread/Win

Utah's first line is led by the combination of Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton, and Nick Schmaltz. Keller leads the team in points, coming in with 13 goals and 22 assists, good for 35 points. He has four goals and nine assists on the power play. Hayton comes in with six goals and nine assists this year, while Schmaltz comes in with five goals and 21 assists. He has also been solid on the power play, with two goals and six assists.

Meanwhile, Dylan Guenther has been great this year, sitting second on the team in points. He has 16 goals, the most on the team, while also having 16 assists. Further, Guenter has seven goals and eight assists on the power play. Finally, Mikhail Sergachev has been solid from the blue line. He has eight goals and 18 assists this year.

Karel Vejmelka will be in goal for Utah in this one. He is 8-7-2 on the year with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. Vejmelka is top five in the NHL in both goals-against average and save percentage this year.

Final Stars-Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

The Stars are favored in terms of odds in this NHL game. They have been great on defense, sitting fifth in the NHL in goals against per game, while scoring 3.16 goals per game. Meanwhile, Utah is scoring 3.03 goals per game this year, while sitting tenth in goals-against per game. Utah has a goaltender who is playing better currently. That will keep this close as Utah comes away with the upset.

Final Stars-Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick: Utah Hockey Club ML (+130)