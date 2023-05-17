Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Arizona Diamondbacks could only hope that starting pitcher Zac Gallen has as much success for the team as Randy Johnson did decades ago.

Gallen is off to a great start this season, and he did something that Johnson is famous for during a throwing session on Wednesday before a game against the Oakland Athletics. Gallen hit a bird during his throwing session, bringing back memories of Johnson doing the same thing in Spring Training back in 2001.

Here is the video of Zac Gallen hitting the bird in his throwing session, via Bally Sports Arizona.

Zac Gallen really hit a bird with a curveball. pic.twitter.com/T6XOZudoMH — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 17, 2023

Props to the camera crew catching the moment. As noted by the broadcast team, the bird is no longer with us, and Gallen took a moment to take that in, before heading back in from his throwing session and telling everyone what happened.

It does not appear that he hit the bird as directly as Randy Johnson. Another difference is Johnson did it during a game. If you need a refresher, here is the video of Johnson hitting the bird in a Spring Training game.

20 years ago today. 💥⚾️ Randy Johnson struck a bird with his pitch during a Spring Training game. pic.twitter.com/CyimSKTnA9 — TodayInSports (@TodayInSportsCo) March 24, 2021

As you can see, Johnson hit the bird flush.

It is a bit eerie that both of these pitchers did this as members of the Diamondbacks. Johnson hit the bird in Spring Training in 2001, and Diamondbacks fans know what happened that year. Johnson had a great season, winning one of his five Cy Young Awards, and the Diamondbacks defeated the New York Yankees in the World Series in seven games.

Zac Gallen is off to an incredible start for a young and talented Diamondbacks team that is 24-19 to start the season in 2023. Maybe this is a sign of good things to come for Arizona.