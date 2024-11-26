Stats Perform and HBCU+ have expanded their basketball coverage to assist OTT broadcaster Urban Edge Network (UEN) raise the profiles of HBCU basketball conferences. The partnership includes features such as live data, advanced insights, and an innovative AI-powered ‘Opta Stream.'

Opta Stream provides UEN fans with automated, in-depth, play-by-play updates, along with statistical graphics and insights for every Division one HBCU basketball game.

This partnership also offer another key feature, Opta Analyst. Opta Analyst serves to deliver UEN weekly custom content focused on college basketball. Developed by Stats Perform’s research team, Opta Analyst uses tools from the OptaAI Studio creator suite and the Opta Content editorial team.

HBCU+ will leverage Opta Analyst to uncover the surface of key player stats, team trends, and must-see highlights. This data-driven approach enhances the college basketball narrative and gives Division I HBCU athletes the next-level coverage they deserve

Steve Xeller, Chief Revenue Officer at Stats Perform, expressed his excitement for the partnership in an interview with Stats Perform.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Urban Edge Network (UEN), bringing comprehensive, data-rich play-by-play coverage and unique stories leveraging our OptaAI tools and Opta content editorial services to the passionate fans of HBCU basketball and beyond.”

Additionally, UEN Founding Member and Chief Revenue Officer Hardy Pelt spoke glowingly about the partnership.

“We are not only bringing high-quality coverage to HBCU sports, but also amplifying the stories behind the players and teams. “Through Stats Perform's innovative AI technology and data expertise, we are setting a new standard for how fans connect with HBCU athletics and professional leagues,” said Hardy.

UEN's partnership with Stats Perform and HBCU+ underscores their efforts to highlight HBCU sports.

Recently, Urban Edge Network also partnered with DirectTV to create a streaming channel launching next month. They also inked a partnership National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). At the start of the season Urban Edge Network also partnered with Stats Perform to create the FCS Player of the Year award. They've moitord the success of players at the FCS level all season for their Player of the Year Award watchlist.

This partnership represents a significant step forward for HBCU athletics, combining innovative technology with a commitment to amplifying the stories of student-athletes. As UEN, Stats Perform, and HBCU+ continue to collaborate, the future of HBCU sports looks brighter than ever, offering both fans and players alike a platform that celebrates their passion, talent, and rich history