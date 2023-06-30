During the current Steam Summer Sale 2023, the biggest amount of money players can save doesn't come from a video game, but instead comes from the Steam Deck.

Back during the Steam Spring Sale, and to celebrate the handheld gaming computer's birthday, Valve decided to sell it at 10% off. Now, during the Steam Summer Sale 2023, it would appear that Valve plans to do the same thing.

During the duration of the current sale, that is, until July 13, 2023, at 10:00 AM PDT, players can buy their very own Steam Deck at up to 20% off. It might seem weird that the biggest amount of money players can save is on a 20% discount. However, if you look at their prices right now, players can actually save up to $129.80, That's more than twice the amount you could save last time.

Below is the price list for all three versions of the Steam Deck:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

64GB eMMC ( $399 $359.10, Save $39.9, 10% off) Includes a carrying case

$359.10, Save $39.9, 10% off) 256GB NVMe SSD ( $529 $449.65, Save $79.35, 15% off) Faster storage Includes a carrying case and an exclusive Steam Community profile bundle

$449.65, Save $79.35, 15% off) 512GB NVMe SSD ( $649 $519.20, Save $129.80, 20% off) Faster storage Premium anti-glare etched glass Includes the following: Exclusive carrying case Exclusive Steam Community profile bundle Exclusive virtual keyboard theme

$519.20, Save $129.80, 20% off)

With the amount of money you save from buying a Steam Deck, you can definitely grab a few games to play on it. However, this discount will not last forever. As mentioned above, this is only available for the duration of the ongoing sale. As mentioned above, this discount will only be available until July 13, 2023, at 10:00 AM PDT. If you miss your chance to purchase the Steam Deck at the discounted price, you will have to wait for the next opportunity to,

The Steam Deck is the gaming hardware right now that a lot of players want right now, as it allows them to play PC games on the go. Various games, such as WWE 2k23, the controversial Hogwarts Legacy, and so many others are already very much playable on it. If you don't want the Steam Deck for any reason, then you can just wait for the ROG Ally, which is very comparable to the Deck in performance.

Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.