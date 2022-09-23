Steam now has its own charts

After years of relying on third-party websites for analytics, players can now see the data on Steam. Keep reading to learn more about the official Steam charts.

For years, players had to use other websites to find out analytics about the games on Steam. Data like concurrent players, daily, players, and the like came from third-party websites like Steamdb or SteamCharts. These websites gave gamers and video game journalists they need when writing articles. Now, Steam has decided to make its own analytics service, called Charts. The Charts feature aims to replace the stats page of Steam and gives players a better idea of what is trending and hot on Steam right now. Let’s go over its features real quick.

Steam Charts Overview

The first thing players will see when arriving at the Charts section is the Players Online graph. This shows how many players are currently online, as well as how many players were online during peak hours. This data goes back 72 hours, and people can view the exact numbers at specific hours. The front page of Charts also shows the 5 Top Selling Games on Steam, as well as the Top 5 Most Played games. Most Played here refers to how many concurrent users are playing the game right now. People can also see the Weekly Top Sellers and Monthly Top New Releases further down.

Steam Top Sellers

When you click on the Top Sellers section of Charts, it shows the top 100 selling games by revenue. This section shows the game’s rank, its price, any changes in its rank compared to last week, as well as how many weeks it’s been on the chart. This is updated in real-time, so refreshing the page could immediately change the rankings. This section also allows you to view the Top 100 per region, so if you’re more interested in what games are selling in Japan, all you need to do is switch regions.

Steam Most Played

When you click on the Most Played section of Charts, it shows the games with the most players. This is divided into two categories: Current Players, and Daily Players. Current Players is updated in real-time, while Daily Players is updated weekly. Daily Players also have the Change in Ranking data that Top Sellers have.

Steam Weekly Top Sellers

Weekly Top Sellers shows which games had the highest amount of revenue for that week period. This list is updated every Monday at 10 AM pacific time. These Weekly charts date all the way back to 2005, allowing players to do in-depth research if they want to.

Steam Monthly Top New Releases

Every month, Steam releases the month’s top new releases. While this has been around for quite a while, people can now easily find what they’re looking for on the Charts page.

That’s all the new changes brought about by Steam’s new Charts feature. For more gaming news, click here.