By XC Enriquez · 2 min read

Steam introduced Steam Replay 2022, where you can see which game genre, and control scheme you poured the most hours into.

This feature was initially datamined back in August, which also accurately predicted its mid-Winter sale reveal. You can access your Steam Replay via this link.

You can share your replay to your friends by changing the “Page Visibility” via the drop down to either Friends Only or Public, then getting a link with the share button. You can also get your rewind in image form through the share button, if you intend to share it through social media.

Steam Replay 2022

The Steam Replay 2022 tracks all play time between January 1st, 2022 up until December 14, 2022. It doesn’t, however, record any playtime while in offline mode or disconnected from the internet. It also excludes time spent running tools and other types of non-game software (like Wallpaper Engine.) Other titles that are unreleased or disabled are also omitted from the replay.

The Steam Replay shows you the games you played the most, the percentage share of these games out of all of your hours, and even how many sessions you played. It also shows you how many titles you played, how many of these were new. It even counts achievements and control schemes and platforms.

On the next screen it shows the “Steam Average” for Achievements, Games, and streak. The first two being remarkably lower than expected, most probably due to players playing multiplayer titles like Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2, which offer little to no achievements past a certain point, despite the play time. It next illustrates your behavior in choosing titles via a neatly illustrated donut chart, differentiating your games between New Releases, Recent Favorites, and Classic Games.

A spider graph follows, this time differentiating between different genres. More details come next, spelling out how many games were gifted, guides and reviews written, new friends added, and a whole lot more.

After showing you detailed information about your top played games, it shows your playtime by month and platform, then your longest daily streak. It closes off with a comprehensive list of every Steam title you launched.