After watching Mike Tomlin make a pretty major about-face heading into Week 1 of the NFL season, naming Justin Fields as his QB1 against the Atlanta Falcons, the Pittsburgh Steelers have announced some encouraging news heading into Week 3, with their captain, Russell Wilson, officially questionable with a calf injury and prized rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson off the injury report and set for action against the Chargers in his NFL debut, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Now for Russell Wilson, this news is nothing new, as he's been questionable in Weeks 1 and 2 and will again likely only be available to the Steelers in an emergency if both Fields and Kyle Allen go down, but the Roman Wilson news is very much a breath of fresh air, as Pittsburgh's ugly passing offense could desperately use another premier target, especially one as dynamic as the Michigan product.

Will fans ever get to see the elusive Wilson-Wilson connection? Only time will tell, but for Fields' sake, let's hope his efforts with Roman Wilson are just as effective as the Steelers' passing offense, which ranks 29th in the NFL and could seriously use some extra firepower.

Arthur Smith is encouraged by Justin Fields fit with the Steelers

While fans still haven't gotten to see Russell Wilson on the field for the Steelers, they have gotten plenty of looks at Fields, who has played every snap at the QB position so far this season.

Even if he hasn't been slinging the ball for 300-plus yards per game, Arthur Smith, his offensive coordinator, has been impressed with his play, as he explained to the Steelers' official website.

“What's been very encouraging to me is his pocket presence,” Smith told Steelers.com. “He's stood in there when the pocket gets dirty. He's made some big throws down the field. I'm very encouraged.”

Can the Steelers continue to win games based on their defensive strength despite recording less than 200 yards through the air weekly? Probably not, especially with a below-average rushing offense, but for now, they are finding ways to win, and Fields is the man leading that charge. Until the shine wears off the team's perfect season, why not keep rolling with Fields under center to see if he truly can become franchise QB material moving forward?